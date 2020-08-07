BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls after payrolls as dollar starts correction

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The oversold dollar started a long-awaited correction on Friday, probing 10-day moving averages across a range of currencies as it extended early gains made on rising U.S.-China tensions after a forecast-beating U.S. jobs report.

Even before the U.S. jobs report bolstered the dollar, the heavily overbought EUR/USD had fallen beneath Thursday’s low.

After the report, EUR/USD extended losses below its 10-day moving average, which had halted corrections earlier in the week.

Overbought signals, record-high IMM euro net spec longs and potential threats to dollar-funded global asset inflation muddied the recent bearish view on the U.S. currency.

U.S. actions against Chinese companies and officials , as well as failure to reach a deal on new U.S. coronavirus relief -- and uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to fill the gap with executive orders -- created market unease, thereby boosting the dollar.

Though payrolls beat expectations, they were flattered by a seasonal adjustment quirk in education while showing the labor-market recovery from pandemic closures decelerated sharply even though at least 31.3 million people were receiving unemployment checks last month.

Failure to reinstate supplemental unemployment benefits that expired on July 24 could weaken the economy, threaten the U.S. equities rally and boost demand for dollars borrowed to fund global risk-taking.

Currently, the dollar’s rebound appears mostly technical and temporary. A EUR/USD close below its 10-day moving average at 1.1796 would suggest scope for the 38.2% Fibo of the recent run from 1.1168 to 1.1916 at 1.1630, delaying the quest for 1.20.

Considering the 12% rise from March’s 1.06375 EBS pandemic nadir to Thursday’s 1.1916 peak, some might consider the 1.20 mission basically accomplished.

The dollar index chart mirrored EUR/USD and may recover to the 38.2% Fibo of its recent slide by its March low at 94.52/63 after finding good demand by 92.50 for a second week.

Rebounding Treasury yields, with 10-year notes basing by 50bp, helped the dollar, but 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads remained steady. Recovering 10-year TIPS yields also relieved some pressure on the dollar.

Sterling struck its lowest since Tuesday after again failing to reach its pre-pandemic peak at 1.3200.

USD/JPY’s rebound away from the 10-day moving average at the session’s 105.48 EBS low needs a close above the kijun line at 105.99 to expose hurdles in the mid-106.00s.

AUD/USD tumbled on retreating commodity prices and the RBA's downward 2020 GDP forecast revision to -6% from -4% .

USD/CAD rebounded as Canadian jobs gains appeared mostly temporary, oil slid and Trump announced tariffs on some Canadian aluminum exports .

CNY weakened over U.S.-China tensions, but other emerging markets currencies suffered worse.

