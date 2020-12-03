BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD faces clear path to 2018 peak

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses on Thursday after this week's multi-year breakdown took on a life of its own, with rising vaccine , U.S. fiscal relief and Brexit deal hopes eating through what little support remained for the U.S. currency.

After rallying beyond September's highs and the final 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 slide at 1.2014/103 earlier this week, EUR/USD struck another 2-1/2 year high on Thursday and will face little major chart resistance until 2018's peak of 1.2556 .

Similarly, the dollar index has sights set on its technically key 2018 low of 88.25 .

It remains to be seen whether market optimism will be rewarded, but traders are selling dollars first and asking questions later.

House and Senate leaders appear to be angling for a fiscal relief deal they can include in a must-pass government funding bill due by next Friday .

Bigger-than-forecast drops in U.S. initial and continuing jobless claims , like most other economic data during the current transition from a worsening pandemic into an expected 2021 vaccine rebound, were written off as inconsequential, as was the near-forecast ISM non-manufacturing report .

Also shrugged off was the COVID-lockdown-driven drop in the EU PMIs .

But reflation traders remain focused on robust Chinese data as an aspirational example of the post-pandemic future.

Sterling out-performed the major currencies, surging past September's peak on Brexit-deal bets and dollar dumping , also helped by the November Markit PMI at 49, above the 47.4 flash estimate .

Cable stopped at 1.3500, just shy of 2019's 1.3516 high, with the S&P 500 that it tracks only showing marginal intraday gains.

The 1.35 figure is a natural spot for options traders to reassess their Brexit-deal confidence and the dollar's potential to become more deeply oversold without even a brief correction.

USD/JPY followed the broader dollar downtrend, breaking below tenkan support at 104.22 that had supported it on Wednesday and through the Thursday London morning . But the 103.63 EBS low held right at last week's low, averting for now a retreat toward November's 103.18 nadir.

The Aussie and other high-beta currencies did well today, as AUD/USD struck a 28-month high, with long-term Fibo resistance at 0.7516 and the monthly cloud base at 0.7523 the next major hurdles ahead of 2018's 0.8136 high . Strong Australian trade balance data also provided support, perhaps reducing worries about trade issues with China.

Oil rose despite OPEC+ signaling a 500,000 bpd output increase for January , as the expected gains from vaccines are still being priced in.

Friday brings the U.S. employment report, which may be overshadowed by fiscal relief bill or Brexit news.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.