BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD extends slide on US yields

By late-U.S. trade, U.S. yields had already retreated from their one-year high near 1.77%.

For USD/JPY, which broke out above key resistance near 110, upside technical targets by 112, if reached, could leave prices vulnerable to a 3.2% retracement.

USD/JPY is already at its most overbought readings since 2014 and the $6.1 bln net short spec position seen in January last week flipped to a $6.1bln net long. If the 112.10 projected recovery high off this year's low is reached, it would mark a 9.3% rise in just three months.

Sterling was unable to shake off the dollar's advances despite the UK still being a trend-setter in vaccinations, in part because of lingering Brexit issues clouding the outlook for eventual BoE normalization and more competitive gilt yields .

AUD/USD faded under the weight of dollar demand and weaker commodity prices, but still holding above March and February's matching 0.7654 lows.

High-beta and EM currencies mostly weakened amid higher reserve-currency government debt yields and a stronger dollar.

