US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD extends slide on US yields

Contributors
late-U.S. trade Reuters
U.S. yields had already retreated from their one-year high near Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The dollar rose to 4-1/2 month highs versus the euro and a one-year peak versus the yen as U.S. yields rose on quarter-end positioning and the intensifying U.S. economic recovery, which was further evidenced by a surge in consumer confidence to its strongest since the start of the pandemic [nAQN03ZGWB].

By late-U.S. trade, U.S. yields had already retreated from their one-year high near 1.77%.

For USD/JPY, which broke out above key resistance near 110, upside technical targets by 112, if reached, could leave prices vulnerable to a 3.2% retracement.

USD/JPY is already at its most overbought readings since 2014 and the $6.1 bln net short spec position seen in January last week flipped to a $6.1bln net long. If the 112.10 projected recovery high off this year's low is reached, it would mark a 9.3% rise in just three months.

Sterling was unable to shake off the dollar's advances despite the UK still being a trend-setter in vaccinations, in part because of lingering Brexit issues clouding the outlook for eventual BoE normalization and more competitive gilt yields .

AUD/USD faded under the weight of dollar demand and weaker commodity prices, but still holding above March and February's matching 0.7654 lows.

High-beta and EM currencies mostly weakened amid higher reserve-currency government debt yields and a stronger dollar.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular