BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD extends post-payroll run pre-US CPI, ECB

June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell 0.23% on Monday, extending losses suffered in the wake of last week's underwhelming U.S. employment data, which dimmed expectations of the Fed exiting emergency easing policies that keep Treasury yields low.

EUR/USD pulled back early in response to an unexpected drop in German April industrial orders , following Friday's April euro zone retail sales miss . Helping drive EUR/USD's 0.25% gain was Monday's 1.2145 low on EBS bouncing off the still rising 30-day moving and rising Bund-Treasury yield spreads.

The main dollar focus is on the steady Fed, due to the slower-than-expected progress toward pre-pandemic employment levels , perhaps providing more time before having to officially consider tapering asset purchases.

Thursday's U.S. CPI, even if on the hot side, may not provide lasting dollar support because the Fed, and most in the market, see current inflation as transitory, thus causing no rate hike response from the U.S. central bank.

Furthermore, the Fed is targeting higher average inflation, implying a dollar-bearish, low-for-longer rates outlook and low or negative real Treasury yields .

ECB data showed increased Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme buying the last two months. Even though the ECB bought more sovereign debt than Germany, France, Italy and Spain issued over the last two months, those yields rallied sharply until late May's drop-off .

The ECB is seen leaving policy on hold at Thursday's meeting. The market will be looking for anything in its economic projections that might shift the timetable toward reduced pandemic support . Given the recent pullback in euro zone yields and EUR/USD's consolidation of April-May gains, the ECB will likely try to strike a dovish enough posture to avert major EUR/USD gains.

USD/JPY fell 0.27% and back below last week's low and daily kijun props at 109.33 following a very bearish reversal pattern Friday . Further support is at 108.90-9.00 and 108.56.

Sterling firmed 0.23%, while dealing with some uncertainty regarding the final pandemic reopening this month and its ability to clear major resistance at 1.4250 before U.S. CPI and retail sales reports.

Aussie gained 0.34% and was near last week's 0.7774 high, getting a little extra support from S&P upgrading Australia's AAA outlook to stable from negative .

