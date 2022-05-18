BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY dive on global slowdown fears, flight to safety

May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar and yen rallied on Wednesday as investors flocked to the traditional safe-haven currencies on fears that central banks' efforts to fight inflation would increase the risk of economic downturns.

Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Tuesday indicating the Fed's willingness to do whatever it takes to tame inflation and increased bets on ECB rate hikes triggered risk-off flows, reversing early rises in Treasury and bund yields as stocks fell.

Adding to those worries was a 25% plunge in major U.S. retailer Target due to inflationary pressures halving its profits, with little sense the situation is set to improve.

Tumbling demand for new U.S. mortgages and further signs of a cooling housing market amid soaring mortgage rates reminded investors that rapid Fed tightening could prove challenging for borrowers, eroding positive wealth effects from prior monetary and fiscal policy stimulus.

The yen was the strongest major currency on Wednesday, partly because, unlike the Fed, ECB and other central banks, the BOJ isn't seen undermining growth by tightening ultra-loose policies amid low Japanese inflation.

EUR/USD fell 0.65%, below its 10-day moving average as the rise in 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads highlighted better demand for the safety and higher U.S. yields.

The EU outlined plans to end its reliance on Russian energy by 2027 , but it will remain more energy-insecure than the U.S. for a long time even if it succeeds.

EUR/USD could test 2017's lows nearly hit last week due to euro zone economic weakness, particularly if reopening of Chinese cities from zero-COVID lockdowns proves difficult.

Sterling fell 1% as risk aversion punished the pound after its recovery from last week's 1.2156 trend lows was rejected by 1.2500 Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday's report that UK inflation hit a 40-year high at 9.0% was greeted with angst and doubts about the BoE's middle-way approach.

USD/JPY lost 0.9% amid the broader haven flows into the yen and unwinding of lofty spec yen shorts, with prices threatening to close below key 30-DMA and kijun support at 128.25/22, as well as the weekly on-close pivot point at 128.62. Weekly charts remain worrying for longs after the 14.5% price rise from March's low to May's 20-year peak .

Underwhelming Australian wage growth ahead of Thursday's employment report, falling commodity prices and lingering Chinese growth concerns left Aussie down 0.7%, while the offshore yuan fell 0.5%.

Bitcoin and ether were under pressure toward recent lows.

ECB policy minutes, U.S. claims, Philly Fed and existing home sales top Thursday's event risks.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

