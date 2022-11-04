BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases post-Fed losses on mixed US jobs data

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1.5% on Friday after mixed U.S. employment data revived expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes, even if it ends up raising borrowing costs higher and holding them there longer than previously expected.

Friday's tumble erased gains made since the Fed meeting, when Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the destination of rates -- higher -- rather than the pace.

Treasury yields and the dollar initially climbed on above-forecast non-farm payrolls and September's upward revision, before reversing sharply as the focus shifted to the surprisingly high jobless rate and weak household survey .

Treasuries then unwound yield curve inversion and flattening trades that had become historically extreme and recessionary this week.

The haven dollar weakened before the jobs report off risk-on flows stemming from hopes China would rethink its zero-Covid policies , thus supporting global growth and potentially improving supply chain problems.

But dollar losses stalled after U.S. stocks erased earlier gains.

The dollar index held its 55-day moving average amid a 9bp drop in 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads, with traders bracing for Thursday's U.S. CPI report before extending post-payrolls trends.

EUR/USD was up 1.75% after holding above Thursday's key post-Fed lows and 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads became 9bp less negative.

Sterling rose 1.4%, after holding the lower 10-day Bolli and suggesting the 10-DMA at 1.1437 is resistance ahead of 2022's downtrend line, now at 1.1559, that capped the recent recovery from the mini-budget bludgeoning.

USD/JPY fell 0.84% but held above the dip-buying uptrend line off post-MoF intervention lows.

The Australian dollar and yuan were up 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively, after the Hang Seng and CSI300 surged 5.26% and 3.27% on China reopening hopes.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

