BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases post-Fed drop on euro zone CPI surge, ADP

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Wednesday, erasing the last bit of its post-Fed gains and a bit more after euro zone inflation hit a record high and ADP private payrolls unexpectedly plunged by 301,000 .

The dollar recovered some intraday losses as recent repositioning of central bank bets reached the saturation point in the run-up to Thursday's ECB meeting and Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls.

Markets have already factored in roughly 30bp of ECB rate hikes by year-end, which would have to be pared back if Thursday's statement or post-meeting news conference pushes back against those expectations, while Omicron has clouded policy making in the euro zone and U.S.

The market continues to price four to five 25bp Fed rate hikes this year, though recent repositioning makes a fifth look less certain.

Meanwhile Treasury yield curve flattening has weighed on longer-term yields spread to Bunds, JGBs and Gilts since last week's post-Fed wides.

Because ADP has been so detached from payrolls recently, the impact of the severe drop was limited. Moreover, White House and Fed officials have been warning that Friday's jobs report was going to be weak as a result of Omicron disruptions.

EUR/USD was up 0.31% after probing above last Wednesday's 1.1310 Fed-day high and the 21-day moving average at 1.1319, with the low on the 10-DMA.

A 24bp rebound in 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads from last week's lowest close since April 2021 supports EUR/USD into Thursday's ECB. More EUR/USD gains are likely unless the ECB can talk down inflation expectations , perhaps by noting that core CPI actually declined last month and surging energy pressures and pandemic shortages are likely to wane.

Sterling was up 0.4% ahead of Thursday's BoE meeting, where it is expected to hike rates.

Having already recovered more than half of its late-January slide at 1.3554, the focus is on having yet another run at the 200-DMA that capped rallies in October and January, last at 1.3714.

USD/JPY was down -0.27%, recovering a bit from early lows ahead of key supports by 114 and close to pre-Fed trading levels.

USD/JPY is tracking the dollar index closely, making the EUR/USD reaction to the ECB, ISM and payrolls important .

High-beta currencies did less well against the dollar as rising and positive Bund yields present a new threat to foreign investment.

Thursday features the ECB and BoE meetings, jobless claims and ISM non-manufacturing reports.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.