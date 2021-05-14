BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD erases CPI slide after flat US retail sales

Retail sales a shot the arm for the Fed, but not the dollar

May 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after surprisingly weak U.S. retail sales and other data calmed market anxiety about the potential for Fed tightening, erasing the remainder of gains the U.S. currency made on unexpectedly strong inflation earlier this week.

The data propelled EUR/USD to a high of 1.2147 on EBS, just short of Wednesday's 1.21525 peak, which it struck right before it plummeted to key trendline support at Thursday's 1.20515 low.

The full-circle move, led by falling and then rising Bund-Treasury yield spreads, left prices close to April's 1.2150 high and waiting for fresh signs Treasury yields and the dollar will remain subdued.

Relief that the U.S. economy is not in danger of overheating, or a threat to rich global asset prices partly premised on sustained Fed accommodation, dimmed demand for the haven dollar and yen against higher-beta currencies.

That left USD/JPY nearly unchanged after U.S. retail sales , industrial production and Michigan consumer sentiment missed headline expectations.

Ahead of Wednesday's FOMC minutes, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan -- a non-voter -- reiterated his concerns regarding whether supply-demand imbalances and associated inflation might linger longer than expected .

The minutes will be scrutinized for any indication the Fed's transitory inflation outlook is being more widely questioned by members of the committee.

Sterling, up 0.3%, extended its rebound off Thursday's slide, which was caught by April's highs. It still has some room before reaching this week and May's 1.4167 high .

AUD/USD rose 0.66%, undoing more of this week's 0.7891 to 0.7688 tumble, but running into tenkan resistance at 0.7783, as frothy commodity prices show some signs of exhaustion.

Ether sprinted 10% higher after a two-day 19% pullback from Wednesday's latest record high, while bitcoin's recovery from Thursday's drop to levels not seen since March 1 lagged well behind, with both helped by the day's broader risk-on flows.

Other than the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and weekly jobless claims Thursday, the U.S. data calendar is light, but Friday brings initial global May PMI readings as near real-time snapshots on the pandemic recovery and policy implications.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

