BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops near January lows, dogged by pandemic risk

EUR/USD on verge of much deeper fall

Rising dollar closes in on key pivot points for break out

Dollar fights to press advantage vs yen near key 105 obstacle

EUR cushions sterling slide versus dollar

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday, starting the new month strong on concerns that the euro zone and Japan were falling behind in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Disappointing PMI data from China and Japan also weighed on sentiment. Though U.S. January ISM manufacturing also undershot expectations, at 58.7 versus 60.5 previously it stacked up well against the euro zone and Japan.

EUR/USD slumped back toward the 38.2% Fibo of the November-January advance and January's low at 1.2063/54 and was well below the 55-day moving average at 1.2114, which it has not closed below despite intraday breaches the last three sessions.

With specs tenaciously buying EUR/USD dips the last three C-O-T reporting weeks, a close below the 55-DMA and 1.2063/54 props could spawn a much deeper fall with the up trend-line from May also in play.

The dollar index, dominated by EUR/USD, cleared January's recovery high and has the potential to break out to September's major low and the 50% Fibo of the November-January slide at 91.73-76 .

After several hours of probing, USD/JPY pierced offers at 105, adding to last week's major reversal of the pandemic downtrend from March. It has been highly correlated to the broader dollar index for some time, but last week jumped ahead of the losses other major currencies were suffering versus the dollar.

The biggest net spec USD/JPY short since 2016 was already undergoing a squeeze over the last two C-O-T reporting weeks. With the bulk of those shorts built up below 105 the risk is for a broader squeeze toward the 38.2% Fibo of the pandemic downtrend and October highs at 106.08/11 .

On a cautionary note, daily RSIs are overbought, creating risk of a pullback before the broader 106.08/11 objectives are reached.

Sterling continued consolidating its uptrend since September, holding around the 1.3700 handle and holding up better against the dollar due to the UK's accelerated vaccine deployment and waning speculation -- ahead of Thursday's meeting -- about the BOE eventually taking rates negative.

Aussie and other metal-linked currencies also performed better than the low-yielding euro, yen and Swiss franc as silver surged to its highest in eight years on a wave of retail investors, who appeared to switch their recent focus from Gamestop.

The RBA is seen keeping policy steady, albeit very accommodative, at Tuesday's meeting.

The data calendar is fairly light Tuesday, but Wednesday features ADP and ISM non-manufacturing ahead of Friday's monthly employment report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

