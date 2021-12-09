BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down, yen up as Omicron risk reassessed pre-Fed

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against all the major currencies save for the haven yen as the rapid Omicron expansion rate raised concerns about increased restrictions , offsetting some the relief that helped risk markets recover from the initial scare over the COVID-19 variant .

USD/CNH's biggest daily rise since July stoked risk aversion further after the PBOC raised the forex reserve requirement to 9% from 7% and two major Chinese property developers missed payment deadlines .

The euro was also weighed down by a Reuters exclusive highlighting the ECB's anxiety regarding asset purchases after the PEPP programme's intended March conclusion and desire for flexibility in the face of COVID uncertainties.

A 52-year low in initial jobless claims and unexpected bounce in continued claims did little to shift expectations that next week's Fed meeting will double the asset purchase tapering pace, with dot-plotting of potential fed funds rates being measured against the roughly 150bp of rate hikes the market has priced in already.

If Friday's core U.S. CPI is near or above the 0.5% month-on-month and 4.9% year-on-year forecasts, a hawkish Fed meeting will very likely follow, supporting the dollar.

EUR/USD fell 0.4%, erasing most of Wednesday's rise. Prices remain in a broader downtrend, with the rebound from November's nadir a likely consolidation and precursor to further losses .

USD/JPY fell 0.13% as a result of haven yen demand but remained in a tight range below the kijun and midpoint of the late-November Omicron derisking dive at 114.03, with support from the cloud top and tenkan at 113.30/25 .

USD/JPY remains highly positively correlated to Treasury-JGB yield spreads, for which Fed policy is the main driver, and one that remains supportive.

Japan's government is working on a tax plan meant to encourage rising wages , but skepticism remains about its ability to generate enough inflation for the BOJ to loosen its yield curve control.

Sterling was little changed after a rebound from 1.31725 and a second failed attempt in two days to break below twin Fibos of the pandemic recovery and last December's lows in response to tighter UK COVID restrictions and waning BoE rate hike pricing for next week's meeting .

The Australian and Canadian dollars lost roughly 0.3% to the U.S. dollar after both hit major resistance this week and USD/CNH rebounded 0.5% Thursday to its highest in seven days. Falling commodity prices were a broad drag on higher-beta currencies.

Risk aversion took a toll on bitcoin and ether, down roughly 7% and 5%.

Friday's main event is U.S. CPI, followed by Michigan sentiment. The Fed's Dec. 15 statement and press conference are expected to confirm tapering will end by March, but dot plots and the summary of economic projections may prove important for gauging potential rate hike timing and terminal rate.

