BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down by the brink as recession fears slam ECB hike pricing more than Fed

July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained 0.6%, only losing ground to the haven yen, which is helped by BOJ-corralled JGB yields not joining the plunge in yields elsewhere amid recession fears sharply pruning ECB rate rise pricing and with Fed hikes seen peaking in February.

EUR/USD was slammed to a 1.0366 EBS low just above June and May's lows at 1.0359/49, which barely held above 2017's 103.40 nadir. Weaker-than-forecast ISM manufacturing data , including sub-50 (breakeven) new orders and employment indices, averted a full test of the key historical support.

A new record high euro zone inflation reading and June manufacturing new orders being confirmed at their lowest since May 2020 , saw 2-year bund yields tumble to 0.397% from Friday's 0.694% session high, extending the plunge from June 16's 1.309% peak.

That plunge has outpaced the backing out of Fed hike pricing, allowing 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads to slide to -2.30% last from June's -1.985% peak.

The latest drop in yields may be a bit overdone short-term, with Fed funds now priced to peak in February by 3.3% versus the June trend highs by 4%.

EUR/USD fell 0.7% after rebounding modestly from the 1.0366 low. The market has priced out most of the probability the ECB would hike rates by 50bps this month, rather than the 25bps they have guided.

If the key support in the 1.0335-50 range eventually gives way, the focus will shift to a test of parity .

Risk and rate-sensitive sterling sank a percentage point, and neared this year's 1.1934 lows before bouncing off the lower 30-day Bolli.

Falling gilt-Treasury yield spreads amid concerns about how much further the BoE will want to raise rates , and Friday's downwardly revised S&P Global manufacturing UK PMI at 52.8 weighed, until weak US ISM data brought in some buyers.

The haven yen, was up far and wide, aided by BOJ-cloistered JGB yields not being able to drop in line with other major government yields. USD/JPY was down 0.34%, as demand for the dollar as a haven cushioned the fall.

Friday's 134.75 low on EBS held just above the 21-DMA and other nearby props, aided by a late partial recovery in Treasury yields from session lows. Treasury yields will need to bottom out soon to keep the plunge in 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads since mid-June from doing more damage .

The high-beta Aussie plunged 1.4% against the U.S. dollar and 1.7% against the haven yen. Aussie sell stops were run below this year's prior low at 0.6829 before finding some support just above the 50% Fibo of the entire pandemic wide at 0.6758 .

The New Zealand dollar lost 0.62%, but was spared the major support breakdown Aussie endured.

Metals prices fell on the dollar's gains and global growth worries, while oil managed a rebound on lingering concerns about supply shortages.

Bitcoin and ether were modestly lower.

After the holiday weekend in the U.S., the focus will be on Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing report, JOLTS and the FOMC minutes, though the latter will be a bit dated.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

