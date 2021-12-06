BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down by Friday's lows as Omicron fear ebbs

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against the yen and euro on Monday as Treasury yields and stocks rose on preliminary indications that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared .

Markets' sigh of relief sent the safe-haven yen broadly lower and some risk proxy currencies higher, especially those linked to China after the PBOC announced a cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) .

China's easing was taken as a proactive step in stabilizing its finance sector amid slowing growth and problems with property developers .

Ebbing anxieties allowed markets to return their focus to expectations that the Fed will double the pace of asset purchase tapering after its Dec. 14-15 meeting to deal with high inflation, which would open the door to sooner rate hikes, now priced to begin in June at the latest.

Friday's CPI is forecast to show decelerating monthly inflation but year-on-year is expected up 4.9% versus 4.6% in October, and core up 6.7% versus 6.2%, miles above the Fed's 2% average target.

The ECB is still trying to reach consensus regarding the planned March end of its pandemic emergency asset purchases and what might follow.

Beyond Omicron, Delta-driven COVID remains a concern as German cases remain close to pandemic peaks, while U.S. cases have rebounded sharply since late November, but remain well below September surge highs.

EUR/USD fell 0.27%, with a 1.1266 low by the tenkan and Friday's 1.1267 low on EBS.

If the Fed quickens tapering and the ECB get flexible with PEPP and keep guidance away from a 2022 rate hike, EUR/USD could resume its yield-spread driven downtrend, particularly if Omicron worries subside .

USD/JPY gained 0.6% led be shedding of haven yen longs and the rebound in Treasury-JGB yield spreads. Though the BOJ may cut back emergency corporate lending schemes next year given tight rate spreads , there is no indication that it will loosen its tight grip on JGB yields.

Japanese companies are trying hard not to pass on rising input prices , even with Japanese inflation near zero.

Next hurdles for USD/JPY are 113.68 and 114.03, and large 115 options expiries after next Wednesday's Fed meeting are attractive .

Sterling gained 0.2% as the risk-on session theme, key nearby support and next week's crucial BoE meeting fended off further losses .

Comments from BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent that inflation might "comfortably exceed" 5% in April and the country's tight labour market was likely to be a more persistent source of inflation gave the pound some support. A 15bp BoE rate hike next week hike is currently priced as a toss-up after being well favored before Omicron angst began.

AUD/USD gained 0.56% on reduced Omicron and China slowing fears, which also boosted commodity prices. RBA is seen standing pat at their meeting on Tuesday.

After Friday-Saturday dives, Bitcoin and ether stabilized, but couldn't clear Sunday's rebound highs.

The U.S. data calendar is fairly light until Friday's CPI report.

