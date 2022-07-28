BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down, but second U.S. GDP drop weighs on the dollar

July 28 (Reuters) - Though EUR/USD gave back its post-Fed meeting gains earlier Thursday as Fed hike pricing fell less than ECB hike pricing, an unexpected second quarterly drop in U.S. GDP helped EUR/USD recover from its 1.0114 EBS session low.

But higher German inflation , record-low euro zone consumer confidence , and a brewing energy crisis left the euro broadly lower.

Thursday's best performing major currency was the yen, which gained 1.9% against the euro, 1.65% versus sterling and 1.6% versus the dollar. Because JGB yields barely move due to the BOJ's ultra-easy policies keet them near zero, the sharp drops in government debt yields in Europe and the U.S. since Wednesday's Fed meeting favored the yen.

The post-Fed meeting drop in Fed rate hike pricing and unwinding of yield curve flattening and inverting trades hit an apex after details of the GDP report were digested and revealed a somewhat less dour result.

Nonetheless, it's clear the economy is slowing and rate hikes on top of inflation are weighing on rate-sensitive sectors. That, as Q1 panic-inventory rebuilding after 2021's supply shortages shifted to slower restocking, and as consumer demand moved away from goods and into services as COVID angst waned and travel rebounded.

Key for the Fed, rates, and the dollar will be further data on inflation and employment as the Fed assesses in September and beyond how much further rates should rise.

EUR/USD fell 0.4% and remains in its recent consolidation range after rebounding from its brief break below parity mid-month. It also remains below 50% Fibo resistance at 1.02835 and has yet to post a close above the falling 21-day moving average, now at 1.0193, as markets work out how much ECB rates can converge with the much higher Fed funds rates .

USD/JPY tumbled 1.6% as Treasury-JGB yields slid further and stale spec longs pulled the plug after yet another sell-off follows a second 75bp Fed rate hike -- normally a bullish event, but now seen hastening the end of rate hikes. The GDP drop triggered the next slide to 134.35 on EBS, between 38.2% key Fibo support and the 50-DMA 134.41/17.

A close below the 50-DMA would be the first since the Fed began hiking rates in March and could trigger a major top in the severely overbought and REER priced pairing , if upcoming data dampens Fed hike hopes further.

And though the BOJ's unlikely to adjust its extremely easy policies this year, speculation persists for a slightly less dovish shift with new board members next year .

Sterling was modestly lower and in a relatively tight range that bumped into the downtrend line from Feb and April highs, at 1.2187 versus the 1.21915 Thursday high.

Sterling was somewhat supported due to BoE rate hikes, including the potential for a 50bp rise at their next meeting to keep the spread between Treasury and gilt yields from widening too much and to tackle UK inflation seen hitting double-digits .

A 1.9% dive in AUD/JPY kept Aussie down 0.4% versus the U.S. dollar, while the Canadian dollar was marginally lower.

Bitcoin and ether basked in the light of lower government debt yields, waning Fed hike expectations and rising equities. Ether's roughly 6% intraday rise took it to its highest since June 10.

Friday features euro zone Q2 GDP, July inflation, German jobs data, followed by U.S. personal income, spending, core PCE and Michigan consumer sentiment.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

