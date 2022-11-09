BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down as focus shifts to CPI from US elections

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday with the help of risk-reduction flows as preliminary U.S. election results showed an unexpectedly small shift toward the Republicans and political gridlock.

Expectations of a bigger GOP sweep had weighed on the dollar ahead of the mid-term elections, though with votes still being counted and Georgia apparently headed to a Dec. 6 runoff, the Republicans could still capture the House and Senate.

The dollar's rebound was bolstered by the failure of EUR/USD and GBP/USD to clear their October's recovery highs, with the risk-sensitive sterling particularly sharp losses, down 1.66% versus the euro's 0.66% fall.

Weakness in the tech crypto sectors added to the skittishness in markets, while China's expanding COVID outbreak increased concerns about economically disruptive restrictions .

The euro got a fleeting lift after Russia announced a troop withdrawal near Kherson, but the report was downplayed by a senior Ukraine presidential advisor .

With the results and implications of the U.S. election still uncertain, the market shifted attention to Thursday's U.S. CPI for help in shaping views on where the fed funds rate would peak, currently foreseen at 5.09% by May and down from Friday's peak closer to 5.2%.

ECB peak rate pricing remains below 3%, despite euro zone inflation well above the U.S.

The offshore yuan fell 0.48% and the risk, China and commodities-driven Australian dollar slumped 1.2% after its recovery met rejection at the 55-day moving average on Tuesday.

Above-forecast CPI readings would bolster Fed hike pricing and Treasury yields -- and vice versa -- though the impact on risk acceptance might be nearly as important for the dollar as a modest shift in rates.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

