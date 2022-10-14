BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down after US data boosts Fed hike pricing

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied broadly on Friday after U.S. data increased betting on further aggressive Fed rate rises and sterling tumbled anew as UK financial turmoil produced political disarray.

PM Liz Truss failed to restore calm after firing her finance minister and partially reversing the economic plan that sent UK markets into a tailspin last month .

Above-forecast core U.S. retail sales and sharply rising Michigan 1-year and 5-year consumer inflation expectations -- following Thursday's surprisingly strong CPI -- boosted Treasury yields, sending the dollar higher along with them.

Comments from Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook lent a firming hand to Treasury yields and Fed hike pricing, with U.S. terminal rates seen at 5% next year versus 3.09% for the ECB and the BoE hitting 5.5%.

A paucity of top-tier U.S. data next week will put the spotlight on the Fed's beige book report on Wednesday.

The gilts market will also remain in focus after Friday's huge 48bp rebound in 10-year yields from session lows, and last up 9bp on the day.

Sterling slumped 1.4% on Friday, but remains closer October's 1.1493 recovery high than September's 1.0327 record low, with this week's 1.0925 low pivotal.

EUR/USD fell 0.5% amid the broader dollar rebound and also after the euro zone posted a record trade deficit . Prices were capped this week by the daily tenkan and remain in a longer-term downtrend.

USD/JPY soared 1% to 32-year highs as rising Treasury yields face no opposition from BoJ-stultified JGB yields. Prices are nearing the well-tested uptrend across highs since April at 149.14, plus Fibo objectives at 149.38/52.

Japan's FX intervention effort won no recruits within the G7 this week, so solo selling efforts without BoJ tightening are seen as dip-buying opportunities.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.