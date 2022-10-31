BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down after another record inflation read

By contrast, futures project the Fed to raise rates to nearly 5% and see it as a more credible inflation fighter than the ECB even though last Friday's U.S. core PCE, spending and ECI data showed price-growth pressures persisting and consumer demand holding up well.

The U.S. data undercut recent speculation about how quickly the Fed might ramp down rate hikes after an expected fourth 75bp increase on Wednesday.

Tuesday's JOLTS and ISM manufacturing reports will provide clearer insights into Fed intentions, though Thursday's non-manufacturing ISM and Friday's employment report are crucial.

Without clear evidence that income and spending are retreating and driving inflation lower, the Fed will continue to raise rates, even if at a slower pace after Wednesday's move.

EUR/USD fell 0.73% as the dollar derived support from rising 2-year Treasury yields spreads and widening euro zone core-peripheral spreads. The daily ichimoku cloud has caught dollar pullbacks this year .

USD/JPY rose 0.8%, extending the rebounded aided Friday by the BoJ dashing any lingering hope it might shift away from its ultra-easy policies to provide support for the beleaguered yen and the MoF who spent $42.8 bln in October on interventions to cushion its fall .

Sterling fell 1.2% and further from this year's well-defined downtrend line the post-mini budget recovery couldn't breakout beyond. Month-end book-squaring was likely part of the equation here and in other dollar short trades.

USD/CNY hit its highest since 2007 on endless COVID curbs .

AUD/USD fell 0.3%, with a mild 25bp RBA hike favored Tuesday.

