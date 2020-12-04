BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD ditches payrolls gains as key Brexit talks loom

By New York afternoon trade, EUR/USD had fallen back to about flat on the day, not much of a correction considering it rallied 5% from last month's low and 14.5% from March's trough to Friday's high of 1.2177 on EBS.

Technicals point to further EUR/USD gains, even if there is a near-term correction . The broader dollar index is also set to eventually retest 2018's key 88.25 low .

Sterling made multi-year highs versus the dollar before backing off to below the just-cleared 2019 high at 1.3516 from Friday's 1.3540 peak. The day's 1.3409 low found support at the down trend-line from 2007 it cleared earlier in the week.

The pound's hefty gains into the final days of EU-UK Brexit deal talks are being hedged against more aggressively given brinkmanship from both sides and the BOE's continued contemplation of the potential merits of negative rates .

USD/JPY spent a third week in roughly the same range, though Friday's Treasury yields surge and new record highs in U.S. stocks on fiscal relief hopes forced prices back up toward the middle of this week's trading band.

The pair remains in its downtrend since the March pandemic peak, the trendline from which will be at 105.25 on Monday. A break and close below the 103.655 three-week range low is needed to resume the downtrend and put November's 103.18 low in play.

The Canadian dollar was a standout performer after unexpectedly strong Canadian jobs data , crude making new 9-month highs and reports Huawei's CFO might be released after a deal with the U.S. USD/CAD found support by the October 2018 swing low at 1.2783.

Brexit and U.S. relief talks take center stage next week culminating with Friday's U.S. government funding bill deadline and the EU summit, while the ECB meeting on Thursday will be watched for any fresh accommodation.

