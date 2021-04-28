BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD clears 2021 downtrend on Fed's policy patience

Fed revives EUR/USD bulls after recent rally pause

April 28 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains after the Fed highlighted its patience about considering when to withdraw monetary stimulus and allowing EUR/USD to break out above its 2021 down trend-line.

In earlier losses, EUR/USD held key 100-day moving average support twice at 1.2055, and for a third straight day, sending prices back up to flat before the Fed helped its break higher.

The Fed statement only made modest adjustments to reflect the better path of the pandemic recovery saying that economic indicators and employment had strengthened "amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support."

But Chair Jerome Powell refrained from hinting that the Fed was any closer to reducing its QE support or raising rates because the economy is still a long way from employment and inflation goals .

Early EUR/USD selling came after an unexpected drop in the German GfK consumer sentiment index and dollar firming to hedge against the risk of the Fed being a bit more hawkish.

Once that risk receded, EUR/USD cleared its down trend-line off this year's highs, at 1.2115. A close above the 61.% Fibo of this year's slide at 1.21026 on EBS could also target the 76.4% Fibo at 1.2197.

USD/JPY's rebound from Friday's oversold April low ran into stiff resistance from the upper 10-day Bolli, just shy of other hurdles and was down on the day with a pullback in Treasury yields following the Fed events.

Sterling rallied after the Fed and earlier rebounding after being unable to breach Tuesday's low or the daily tenkan at Wednesday's 1.3863 trough. Any concerns with UK political issues were disregarded as early Treasury yield gains were erased.

AUD/USD was flat going into the Fed after a softer-than-forecast Q1 core inflation rate and core rate rise that was the lowest on record , but then rallied toward Monday and last week's highs by the 61.8% Fibo of the February to April slide at 0.7826.

In the crypto space, ethereum continued to outshine bitcoin, making a new record high as its potential utility for streamlining financial transactions was highlighted by the European Investment Bank (EIB) registering a 100 million euros ($121 million) two-year digital bond in the ethereum blockchain network .

Bitcoin was dented by the SEC delaying approval of a bitcoin ETF .

U.S. Q1 GDP and jobless claims top Thursday's events. Markets will also parse the reaction to President Joe Biden's speech and next massive spending plans.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.