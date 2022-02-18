BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD caught in risk-off undertow of Ukraine tensions

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend as resurgent Russia-Ukraine concerns boosted safe havens broadly, while hot U.S. home sales data kept the pressure on the Fed to unwind pandemic stimulus measures faster than the ECB .

With civilians being evacuated from breakaway eastern regions of Ukraine to Russia, markets reflected fears that the tense situation was set to escalate, resulting in risk-averse trade favoring the dollar and haven yen over the euro and most currencies.

A surprise 6.7% rise in U.S. existing homes sales and the tightest supply on record added to the growing list of data forcing the Fed to begin raising rates at its meeting in March.

Despite New York Fed Bank President John Williams saying there's no compelling argument for launching its rate hike cycle with a big move , the majority of the FOMC voters clearly want to get normalization started, including trimming the QE-bloated balance sheet.

EUR/USD was down 0.3%, as 2-year Bund-Treasury yields spreads, a proxy for ECB-Fed policy pricing, fell to its most negative since November 2020.

The market currently prices in 40bp of ECB hikes by year-end versus 147bp from the Fed, both off recent peaks due to Ukraine-related risk.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's hawkish tone after the bank's February meeting, which opened the door to rate hikes this year, temporarily lifted euro zone yields and rate hike expectations, but they've also sent corporate bond yield spreads sharply higher , suggesting greater sensitivity to ECB policy normalization and likely less room for tightening.

Sterling was down 0.13%, weighed down by falling gilt-Treasury yield spreads and broader risk aversion working against the risk-sensitive pound.

A rebound in UK retail sales , the highest inflation reading since 1992 and tumbling COVID cases should keep BOE rate hikes competitive with the Fed's this year, but the U.S. is seen tightening more in 2023 .

For now, sterling is stuck below February and January's highs, the latter reinforced by the falling 200-DMA, last at 1.3688.

USD/JPY was up 0.09%, once again finding buyers below the daily kijun and cloud top, last at 114.905/83, but with the 115.30 early high on fleeting U.S.-Russian diplomacy hopes rejected by the underside of the broken uptrend line from January and February's lows on EBS.

A close below the flat cloud base at 114.445 would add credence to the bearish January-February double-top pattern .

The Australian and Canadian dollars fell 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Bitcoin and ether were down about 1% and 4%, respectively.

February PMIs provide macro fodder to start next week, with Monday's U.S. holiday delaying its release until Tuesday, but the markets will remain distracted by news on the Ukrainian front.

