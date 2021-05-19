BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD capped by risk aversion, February highs, Fed fears

May 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday along with the yen, as risk aversion sparked a rush to safe havens, and the U.S. currency received an added boost after minutes from the latest Fed meeting reflected some concerns about mounting inflation pressures.

The dollar tracked Treasury yields higher after headlines from the minutes showed a couple of policymakers raised risks of inflation building to unwelcome levels before sufficiently evident to induce a policy reaction.

A number warned that supply problems could put upward pressure on prices beyond this year, though the overall assessment was that the economy was still far from the Fed's goals .

The FOMC meeting was held before recent reports showing disappointing payrolls and retail sales and an unexpected large CPI spike, and the main story of the day was widespread weakness in higher risk asset classes ranging from cryptocurrencies to commodities and equities.

EUR/USD faltered after marginally breaching February's peak of 1.22435 on EBS with an early session high of 1.2245 high, triggering profit-taking.

Following the FOMC minutes, EUR/USD hit a new 1.2160 low as 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads fell. Next support is Tuesday's 1.2153 low.

The EU agreed to ease travel restrictions ahead of the summer tourism season , but potential Fed tightening is the bigger issue.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard tried to managed market expectations about how quickly the suddenly tight labor market might return to balance and why the Fed needs to be nimble and very intentional on policy shifts .

Sterling was down 0.44% after nearing this year's highs on Tuesday. The minutes took cable below Tuesday's 1.4135 low that had held earlier. Sterling faces major historical resistance beyond this year's highs, so trepidation among longs is understandable.

Bitcoin and ether lows marked 30% and 45% intraday losses, weighed down by China's plans to rein cryptocurrencies , with risk aversion spilling over into lower stocks and the early drop in Treasury yields.

The yen was the biggest gainer on early risk reduction flows, briefly breaching the May 12 CPI session low and kijun support at 108.62-63. Because JGB yields barely move, the early drop in Treasury yields and stocks weighed on USD/JPY, but were then more than reversed by the post-minutes Treasury yield rise.

USD/JPY was up 0.3% with a bullish engulfing candle, back above the up trendline from January it tumbled below earlier and has yet to close beneath.

AUD/USD was down 0.9%, and near Friday's 0.7714 low amid the selloff in key commodities such as iron ore and copper. Aussie April jobs data are on top for Thursday.

Thursday also brings weekly jobless claims which have been receding at a tepid pace.

