BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD capped at key hurdle as US data show strong demand

May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar traded mixed on Friday after data showing robust U.S. personal spending combined with ebbing inflation, income growth and savings, which kept risk markets happy but the U.S. currency vulnerable amid two down weeks.

Though markets sense that U.S. inflation has peaked on a year-on-year basis, strong demand from consumers suggests the economy should be able to handle Fed funds reaching nearly 3% next year, as is currently priced in.

However, the real Fed funds rate could well remain deeply negative this year and not a material headwind for growth, inflation or rate hikes unless inflation were to fall drastically away from 40-year highs,

EUR/USD was down 0.06% and well off Friday's 1.0765 EBS high by major 50% Fibo, weekly tenkan and 55-day moving average line resistance at 1.0767/73 that attracted sellers.

The 0.9% rise in U.S. personal spending and upwardly revised 1.4% March gain put the U.S. economy in a better light than the euro zone. Regardless of the ECB's belated signaling of rate hikes to get its policy rate positive again in H2, a prolonged EUR/USD rally might require a rapid cooling of the U.S. economy.

Next week's U.S. jobs data, ISMs, JOLTs, beige book and several Fed speaking engagements will provide a better benchmark for Fed tightening plans and the dollar.

USD/JPY was flat, helped off lows by further gains in stocks and risk-on flows that dimmed demand for the haven yen and lifting high-beta and higher yielding currencies.

But the limited pre-holiday and month-end moves in short-term Treasury yields kept USD/JPY inside Tuesday's trading range and above that day's correction low by key supports.

Sterling was marginally higher, also helped by healthy gains in stocks, but its breakout earlier in the session beyond the daily kijun line and 50% Fibo at 1.2595 proved fleeting in the wake of the U.S. data and amid pre-holiday weekend trimming of longs.

The dollar was weaker against most other currencies as risk-on flows weighed on the haven and bolstered commodity prices.

Bitcoin and ether flagged further, with ether now near May's trough, the lowest since last July.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

