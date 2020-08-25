BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD buoyant as havens remain under pressure

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The dollar and yen remained under pressure in U.S. trade as coronavirus treatment optimism and diminishing concerns about the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal hurt the havens, helping sterling rally back above its 21-day moving average .

Rising Treasury yields and a six-year low in consumer confidence helped contain the losses somewhat.

But EUR/USD was enjoying its boost from a slightly firmer than forecast August Ifo , which mitigated last week’s disappointing euro zone PMIs .

EUR/USD avoided Monday’s low, hit a 1.18435 high on EBS and retook the 21-day moving average after some intraday weakness .

Core and peripheral euro zone government bond yields rallied a shade faster than Treasury yields, but rising yields also took the starch out of the stock market rally, crimping EUR/USD gains.

Ten-year Bund yields ran into resistance at their 200-DMA and Treasuries ahead of August’s high by a key 50% Fibo.

Though EUR/USD remains encumbered by a near-record net spec long, those positions could avoid significant pressure to sell until the series of eight straight higher weekly lows is broken.

The yen dropped before U.S. trade as risk-on flows overwhelmed . The dollar’s lesser risk-on sell-off allowed USD/JPY to clear the preceding five days’ highs and near the 55-DMA that has capped August rebounds thus far, last at 106.66. The weak U.S. consumer confidence report stalled the advance, as it approached significant chart resistance near August’s 107.05 high .

USD/JPY probably needs 10-year Treasury yields to break above August’s high to target hurdles near 107 and further resistance by 108 .

GBP/USD rode the exuberant risk taking past Monday’s 1.3147 high after holding above that session's 1.3054 low overnight .

AUD/USD firmed with risk appetite led by AUD/JPY’s rebound back toward recent and repeated pandemic highs .

Crude and gasoline were again boosted by the impending hurricane threat in the Gulf of Mexico and Texas refineries .

Gold and silver struggled amid risk-on flows and surging government bond yields.

The focus remains on Powell’s presentation on Thursday and any hints he provides about a potential policy shift to average inflation targeting, the means for getting there and keeping the economy running during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the dour consumer confidence report may force fiscal policy-makers to rethink their stalemate on pandemic relief refunding as the November election nears.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

