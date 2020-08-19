BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD bulls frustrated as yield-cap wary Fed boosts dollar

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The oversold dollar extended its rebound against major currencies after minutes from the latest Fed meeting provided no new policy initiatives and even pushed back against new measures such as yield caps and targets.

Already rallying before the minutes on profit-taking shorts, the dollar caught a second wind with the release noting many participants thought yield caps and targets might only provide modest benefits and were not warranted.

The minutes were grim otherwise, noting the recovery's pace had slowed, that it depended on coronavirus developments and needed further fiscal support .

Climbing Treasury yields gave the dollar rates support while falling stocks enhanced its safe-haven allure. Ten-year TIPS yields also reversed a morning slide.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard more or less reaffirmed in a Reuters interview that rates will rates remain low "for a very long time."

The dollar suffered since March’s pandemic peak due to falling real Treasury yields, with the Fed crushing nominal rates and massive deficit spending lifting inflation expectations.

Markets will watch for more details on Fed policy framework changes at the Aug. 27-28 Jackson Hole symposium and Sept. 15-16 FOMC. Inflation averaging and dovish forward guidance are expected.

Meanwhile, focus shifts back to sustainability questions about extreme spec short dollar positioning versus the euro, additional U.S. fiscal support prospects , U.S.-China friction and election-year uncertainty.

EUR/USD’s 27-month 1.1966 peak on EBS on Tuesday and Wednesday’s 1.1952 high ran into the upper 21-day Bolli and nearly completed the 161.8% Fibo off March’s 1.0636-1.1148 base at 1.1976, stopping shy of the 1.20 level many have targeted.

The question is whether markets have priced in Fed accommodation, low-for-longer rates and acceptance of higher inflation . The 10- and 21-day moving average supports are at 1.1823/779. Overbought bearish divergence from RSI adds to bulls' anxiety.

The dollar index and massive spec short also face long-term supports and oversold pressure .

Sterling followed EUR/USD’s bearish lead after faltering near its 21-day Bolli and Dec. 31 swing high, as overbought pressures weighed .

USD/JPY reverted up toward 10- and 21-day moving averages straddling 106 after a false break below the Aug. 6 pullback low and nearby 61.8% Fibo .

The post-Fed minutes rise in Treasury yields and new intraday USD/JPY high affirmed the dollar as the better of the two havens as stocks fell. A close above Tuesday’s 106.10 high would add support before Thursday’s U.S. jobless claims and Friday's global PMIs.

Gold and silver slumped. Oil steadied on better-than-expected gasoline demand.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

