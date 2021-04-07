BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD briefly retakes 200-day avg before Fed spoils party

By late New York trade, EUR/USD had retreated from its 1.1915 recovery high on EBS, below the 200-DMA at 1.1886.

Though the dollar firmed, the Fed minutes did little to change the view that policy will remain extremely easy until there is a preponderance of economic evidence convinces policymakers that they will meet their aggressive employment and inflation goals .

The minutes did acknowledge that the balance of economic risks had become more neutral while voicing concerns that a persistent rise in yields could jeopardize progress toward its goals. The meeting was held before stellar March ISM and jobs data.

Hawks may have more to say if the pace of the recovery continues to surprise this year. But the eventual removal of suspended loan and rent payments and other pandemic backstops later this year also has to be factored in.

The dollar firmed after the minutes as a feared post-release drop in Treasury yields failed to materialize.

Another upbeat euro zone PMI update and hopes the EU's big lag versus the U.S. and UK in vaccinations will begin to narrow by the second half of the year helped the euro in earlier trading.

Much of the dollar's gains this year were derived from longer-term Treasury yields rising back to pre-pandemic levels, squeezing out losing speculative short dollar positions.

But with Treasury yields now more in tune with pre-pandemic levels and the bulk of the speculative dollar short now covered, much of the upward pressure on the dollar has passed .

Sterling remained on the back foot after Monday's reversal of EUR/GBP's deeply oversold and oversubscribed by specs downtrend. That reversal near key support gained added traction on the view that the UK's vaccination advantage over the EU may have peaked .

Cable's two-day dive was partly inspired by this week's highs being rejected by the underside of the broken up trend-line from November. So far, the daily cloud base at 1.3715 remains intact, making this the 11th consecutive session within the now narrowing and cresting cloud span.

USD/JPY consolidated this month's pullback from 110.97, holding above the oft-pivotal 21-day moving average, last week's low and the 61.8% Fibo of the 108.34-110.97 advance at 109.40/38/35. Prices firmed in late New York trading, but the technical bias remains bearish while prices are below 111.

Thursday's main events are weekly jobless claims and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance.

