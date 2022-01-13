BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD breakout paused by dollar index support, risk rethink

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index slid on Thursday after mixed U.S. jobless claims and monthly PPI that rose half as much as forecast , but it found technical support and benefited from a pullback in risk-taking due to rising geopolitical tensions .

Extending its post-CPI drop against the euro, yen and sterling, the dollar index stopped near the 61.8% Fibo of the October-November rally.

Some consolidation was to be expected after the biggest intraweek drop since May, but it will be at risk of a full retracement to key supports by October's 93.277 low if it closes below the Fibo support at 94.676.

EUR/USD was up 0.15%, after slipping from its highest in eight weeks and Thursday's 1.1482 peak on EBS, and appeared set to close above the downtrend line from June, as well as the daily cloud top and 50% Fibo of the October-November dive at 1.1439.

Further EUR/USD gains are likely as long as markets remain reluctant to price in more aggressive Fed tightening than already expected .

Growing angst regarding inflation among some key ECB members, including European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos , hasn't yet ramped up expected euro zone rate hikes much beyond 10bp by year-end.

Nonetheless, 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads are 11bp higher than their November lows and Fed rate hike pricing still peaks near 2%.

Even with a 30-year Treasury auction, long-bond yields were down slightly.

USD/JPY was down 0.45% amid widespread haven yen gains and follow-through dollar selling after its post-CPI breakdown, but holding support at 114 from the 50% Fibo of the November-January rally.

USD/JPY has already suffered it's worst week since November 2020 and the roughly 2% dive from this month's 5-year peak is likely to find some dip-buying interest from Japanese investors and corporates, but a close below 114 could trigger a broader wash-out of spec longs down to major supports at 112.54 .

Sterling was up 0.1%, as its massive speculative short squeeze cleared the 50% Fibo of the June-December drop at 1.3706, as well as breaching the downtrend line from July and the 200-day moving average on further BoE rate hike expectations.

Australian and Canadian dollars were modestly lower as the risk mood darkened a bit.

Bitcoin and ether also slipped with risk coming off.

Friday features U.S. retail sales, industrial production and Michigan sentiment.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

