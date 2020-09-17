BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD bounces back as dollar's post-Fed gains fade

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar surrendered gains it made against the euro and other major currencies after the previous session's Fed meeting as the momentary disappointment in the lack of new policy initiatives gave way to the U.S. currency's weakened fundamentals.

U.S. jobless claims data did little to change the view that the post-pandemic recovery has slowed markedly , and, as disappointing August retail sales suggested, may be further hampered by dwindling fiscal support.

After falling to five-week lows at 1.1737 on EBS in Asia, EUR/USD rebounded off its lower 30-day Bolli band and back up toward the 30-day moving average and uptrend line from May at 1.1832/40 that it broke below Wednesday.

A close above the 30-DMA may be needed to ward off further dismantling of the speculative rally above last year's highs.

Sterling took a hit in early U.S. trade after the BoE's meeting revealed explicit planning for the potential use of negative rates if necessary, but the pound later rebounded.

Sterling slipped to 1.2866 before making a session high at 1.2998 near Wednesday's 1.3008 rebound high and ahead of the daily on-close reversal point at 1.3035 and 38.2% of September's drop at 1.3037.

In the absence of a new U.S. relief bill, the White House sought support for airlines aid to prevent tens of thousands of job cuts slated for October .

Markets, like the Fed, BOJ and BOE, still see tremendous uncertainty and are nervous about the S&P 500 and other risk gauges flirting with a breakdown .

The haven yen gave back some of its gains against the other majors, but USD/JPY looks likely to retest July's 104.195 low on EBS soon, and may eventually slide to converging long-term supports near 100 . The 61.8% Fibo of the July-September rebound at 105.29, which USD/JPY closed below on Wednesday, now looks like decent resistance.

EUR/JPY's recovery from seven-week lows needs to retake the trend-followers' favorite 55-day moving average line at 124.31 that it plunged below. It and other yen crosses will need the S&P 500 to avoid falling toward its 200-DMA after a close below the 50-DMA at 3,339.

The economic calendar thins on Friday and remains sparse until the latter part of next week, when August PMI releases offer timely economic updates.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.