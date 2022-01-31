BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD bounces at month-end, focus shifts to ECB, payrolls

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.65% on Monday as its post-Fed rally ran into month-end adjustments and position squaring ahead of this week's key U.S. non-farm payrolls report, while above-forecast German inflation suddenly made Thursday's ECB meeting more interesting.

The political stability provided by the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as Italian head of state sent Bund-Treasury yields sharply higher, helping the euro further.

Uncertainty regarding Russia's intentions toward Ukraine wore on but a 7.6% plunge in Danish nat gas prices versus nearly 7% rise in U.S. gas prices -- as well as the ruble's 1% rebound -- suggested markets were pricing out some risk of conflict.

A recovery in stock markets after this month's travails also sapped safe-haven dollar demand and sent beaten-down high-beta currencies such as the Australian dollar sharply higher.

Backing the oversold EUR/USD's rally, 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads have risen 19bp from Wednesday's post-Fed close. A rise in 2-year Bund yields by nearly 9bp from Friday's close to Monday's high took them to their highest since March 2019, while 10-year yields hit their highest since May 2019.

Even though the ECB has yet to endorse the likelihood of any rate hikes this year, the euribor market is pricing in a 10bp hike by June and at least two more before year-end.

Fed speakers since Friday have not taken the opportunity to dismiss the faster rate hikes priced in after last week's meeting, but a sharp slowdown in Q1 growth may make the Fed a bit more data-dependent in pacing the speed of stimulus removal .

EUR/USD was up 0.86%, erasing a major portion of last week's Fed-led drop amid rising ECB rate hike pricing.

Along with the ECB meeting, focus is on this week's ISM and non-farm payrolls reports, the latter seen up a meek 153k after a disappointing 199k the previous month, but Omicron is seen making labor supplies even tighter, limiting the number of new hires.

Sterling was up 0.35%, less supported by position-squaring than the euro, as EUR/GBP gained 0.35%. The BoE is expected to hike rates another 25bp on Thursday and is priced to keep pace with the roughly five Fed rate hikes this year.

Thursday's BoE and ECB meetings should offer some clarity regarding whether the market has jumped the gun on ECB rate hike pricing and EUR/GBP's bounce.

The pound showed little durable reaction to the UK partygate report and PM Boris Johnson's apology .

USD/JPY slid 0.23% amid falling Treasury yields and spreads to JGB yields, now nearing 21-day moving average and Fibo supports at 114.84. The tenkan and 50% of the rebound from January's lows look pivotal at 114.575.

Ether and bitcoin gained 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively, amid broader risk acceptance.

Tuesday brings an RBA meeting seen supportive of eventual rate hikes and the ISM manufacturing report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

