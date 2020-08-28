BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD benefits as Fed shift finally dawns on dollar

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The dollar tracked Treasury yields lower as investors came to grips with the Fed’s policy shift and after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s departure triggered worries about the longevity of his signature stimulus policies, allowing sterling and the aussie to flourish.

The retreat in 10-year Treasury yields from two-and-a-half month highs lifted EUR/USD past Thursday’s wild-range peak, only to be capped by the upper 21-day Bolli that has restrained it this month.

The dollar index brushed against its August lows with the assistance of a more than 1% drop in USD/JPY following Abe's announcement .

USD/JPY held above August’s 105.10 low with assistance from the lower 21-day Bolli and better-than-forecast U.S. consumer spending and upwardly revised Michigan sentiment , which helped stabilize previously slipping Treasury yields. USD/JPY had earlier plunged from just under August’s 107.05 high.

The key question for the dollar may be whether the Fed will have better luck reviving inflation under its new framework than previously, especially after acknowledging the Phillips curve has gone flat .

For other ultra-low or negatively yielding currencies, such as the yen, future inflation rates and real interest rate differentials could be crucial. Demographics tend to favor slightly higher inflation in the U.S. than Japan or the euro zone, and thus a weaker dollar .

If USD/JPY loses support near 105, July’s 104.20 trough would be eyed next .

A double-top in EUR/JPY puts bulls in this highly IMM speculative-owned cross on the spot, with well-defined support not far away .

Sterling again brushed off Brexit and pandemic worries, with a dollar-drop led surge to 1.3357, beyond a prospective 161.8% Fibo target at 1.3341 off the June low, and its highest since 2019’s 1.3516 peak. EUR/GBP hit its lowest since June 10.

Month-end flows and uncertainty regarding whether the Fed’s new framework is simply more of the same muddled risk responses. Treasury yields bull steepened after recent bear steepening and stocks eased in Japan and Europe, while S&Ps rebounded from a morning dip.

AUD/USD made the most of the risk-on view issuing from the Fed’s commitment to accommodation, surging toward 2018’s 0.7394 high, egged along by the strong Chinese economic rebound and rising commodity prices.

Dollar weakness and lower Treasury yields bolstered metals, while oil was relatively flat after Hurricane Laura caused less damage to energy infrastructure than feared.

Next week brings an RBA meeting, the Fed's beige book, ISMs and the monthly U.S. employment report.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.