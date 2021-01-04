BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD barely holds positive as dollar rebounds

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar rose in U.S. trade on Monday, rebounding from overnight losses as investor sentiment turned cautious over surging COVID-19 infections that could prompt further economy-dampening restrictions despite the rollout of vaccines.

Tuesday's runoff elections in the U.S. state of Georgia, which will decide which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate and potentially affect the tax and stimulus outlook, also gave investors pause for thought.

Britain's four chief medical officers and the medical director of England's health service said the alert level should move to its highest .

The prospect of another round of lockdowns diminishing the 2021 growth outlook helped push UK and EU front-end rates lower, giving the long-suffering dollar some relief.

Risk markets went broadly into retreat though CNH held onto 0.71% gains, helped by solid results from China and Asian manufacturing PMIs.

EUR/USD moved lower in U.S. trade, but it managed to hold onto a 0.23% gain at 1.2245, after falling from its early New York high at 1.2310.

GBP/USD bore the brunt of the selling, with the pound falling from its European peak of 1.2703, its highest level since 2018. Cable was ending Monday down 0.78% at 1.3565.

Traders are likely to keep an eye on the 10-day moving average at 1.3527. A move below there could open the way to a drop to daily cloud top support by 1.3211.

USD/JPY was caught between upbeat Asia global growth tones, haven unwinds and the dollar's resurgence after putting in a new, post-COVID, trend low at 102.72.

The yen weakened in early NorAm as the overall global growth view diminished but lagged other major currencies' weakness as haven buying set in during the New York afternoon.

AUD/USD moved back within its Bolli envelope after putting in a new trend high in Europe at 0.7740. The gain was short-lived after USD buyers entered the market. The pair was ending the U.S. afternoon down 0.3% at 0.7670. A move below the 10-DMA by 0.7611 would further weaken the aussie’s current bullish structure.

Gold and Crypto remained firm as traders may be starting to doubt global central banks' ability to manage another round of COVID-related economic stagnation before vaccines reach peak distribution.

