BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD back in bearish form as ECB-Fed and war risks weigh

April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.44% on Monday with the help of EUR/USD's 0.8% dive on Ukraine war related risks and growing ECB-Fed policy divergence, but the rally was tempered by losses against commodity-linked currencies and its more modest gains versus the pound and yen.

Increasing calls for further sanctions on Russia amid allegations of war crimes in Ukraine and tumbling euro zone economic and investor sentiment weighed on the euro while the U.S. economy's biggest problems remain inflation and finding enough workers to fill vast job openings.

This economic disparity has sent Treasury-Bund yields spreads to nearly three-year highs, leaving the dollar index eyeing a breakout to new pandemic recovery highs .

The Fed is seen hiking rates by 50bp at May's meeting and beginning balance sheet run-down thereafter. The ECB is priced to hike rates by 25 bp twice in H2 and conclude asset purchases in Q3 .

This week's focus is Tuesday's ISM non-manufacturing report and Wednesday's Fed meeting minutes. New York Fed President John Williams said Saturday the Fed's pace of tightening will depend on how the economy responds , noting that in 2019 with rates set near the neutral level "the economic expansion started to slow" and cuts followed.

However, inflation is much higher now.

EUR/USD was down 0.8% and nearing last week's 1.0945 swing low, with 2-year Bund-Treasury spreads at -2.53% nearing three-year lows. The Treasury yield curve steepened via rising longer-term yields, while Bund yields were a shade lower.

Unless ISM data and FOMC minutes dim Fed tightening prospects, EUR/USD's 1.0806 trend lows could come into play soon .

USD/JPY was up 0.18%, with its Fed-BOJ divergence driven rebound, which Friday's solid U.S. jobs report revived, eying Wednesday's 123.19 high and 50% Fibo of last week's 125.105-121.28 correction at 123.20.

Prices are still working off March's massive 9% rise and the $10.393bln flourish of IMM net spec buying into last Tuesday's C-O-T deadline, its highest since November.

With no risk of BOJ tightening near-term, a 123.20+ close would shift the focus to 2022's 125.10 high and 2015's 125.86 peak, which was the highest since 2001 .

Sterling was down 0.06% and looking soggy as Fed rate hike expectations have overtaken those of the BoE , a bearish divergence reinforced after Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said there were few signs of inflation expectations becoming entrenched so far .

The Australian dollar was up 0.6% to its highest since July as the large commodity exporting country is seen benefiting from rising prices and the rise in stocks.

COVID lockdowns and ongoing property sector problems in China sent the offshore USD/CNH up 0.08% to its highest in four sessions amid holiday-thinned dealings.

Stocks were mostly higher as investors inflation-beating assets, regardless of medium-term recession risk.

Bitcoin and ether were down about 2.5%, digesting big March gains and the UK saying it will regulate stable-coin payments .

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.