BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD again steps back from the precipice at qtr-end

June 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index shed early risk-off gains ahead of Q2-end and after slightly milder U.S. data blended with the recent pricing in of a shorter and slightly less lofty Fed tightening cycle as doubts mount that the Fed can stamp out inflation without raising recession risk .

EUR/USD fell earlier on Thursday to 1.0381 before buyers emerged ahead of June's 1.0359 trough, which was just above May's 1.0349 low and 2017's 1.0340 nadir. Once it became clear a breakdown below that huge cluster of support wasn't likely before the London close, shorts were squared up with a nudge from the personals and claims data and then from a weaker-than-forecast Chicago PMI report.

EUR/USD's 0.4% gain Thursday came despite Bund yields plunging more than Treasury yields, with repatriation and period-end flows dominating.

Prices also rallied after a Reuters exclusive regarding expected PEPP redistribution plans to reduce fragmentation risk . The ECB's new defragmentation plan, beyond the PEPP one, is expected at their July 27 meeting.

The dollar also shed some early gains as energy prices and other dollar-priced commodities fell, easing some of the imported inflation pain in Europe and Japan.

Speaking of Japan, USD/JPY fell 0.7% amid tumbling Treasury-JGB yields spreads, decent demand for the haven yen and the pullback in energy and other commodity prices.

Prices fell away from Wednesday's 24-year peak at 137.00 on EBS and below the 10-day moving average and tenkan at 135.69/63, a close below which would put last week's 134.265 low and 50% Fibo of the June 16-29 rise at 134.245 in the frame.

USD/JPY managed its 24-year highs in late June despite 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads tumbling from their June 14 closing peak at 3.485% to 3.00% last. That divergence looks unsustainable, so either yields will have to begin to firm or USD/JPY's uptrend will have to crest further.

Sterling swung wildly, finishing up 0.4% after an early slide to 1.2093, its lowest since June 16. The move was more or less in line with the broader dollar swings versus the euro and other majors and the period-end repositioning.

There is however some concern about the BoE's rate hiking stamina as the MPC nears a shift in personnel and perhaps a slightly more dovish bias on balance , though a 50bp August hike remains favored and priced at 43.4bps last.

Aussie and kiwi were up about 0.4-0.5%, getting a leg back up as U.S. stocks trimmed early losses and on hopes China reopenings and other efforts to support the economy will be positive. And like EUR/USD, the inability to take out key June and May lows triggered some buying.

It was another painful day for cryptos, with bitcoin and ether down roughly 5% and 6%, respectively, and getting closer to June's major breakdown lows.

Friday features euro zone June CPI and U.S. June ISM mfg. But Tuesday's post-U.S. holiday weekend line-up of ISM non-mfg, JOLTS and Fed minutes is more important.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

