BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: ECB leaves EUR/USD hanging

July 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD headed toward a flat close on Thursday after its brief rally in the wake of an unexpectedly aggressive 50bp ECB hike fizzled when President Christine Lagarde quashed speculation that the move signaled a higher rate path than previously assumed.

Disappointment and confusion over the bank's newly unveiled TPI plan to prevent potential bond-market turbulence also held EUR/USD back, as Italian spreads shot wider on news the country was headed toward a snap national election on Sept. 25 after Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned.

Italy's political chaos will make it difficult to assess the TPI, a tool designed to help countries whose borrowing costs soar through no fault of their own .

Disappointing U.S. jobless claims and Philly Fed should have supported EUR/USD, but the euro was weighed down by renewed energy uncertainty following the unimpressive resumption of natural gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline .

Even after the ECB's jump start to tightening, markets project euro zone rates will still be 2.3% below fed funds by year-end.

EUR/USD eked gained 0.16% after the fleeting post-ECB rally to 1.0279, near kijun, 50% Fibo and 21-day moving average resistance unraveled. It subsequently plunged to new Thursday lows at 1.10535 on EBS, with markets likely to focus on whether 10-year BTP-bund yield spreads rise above the 2.52% peak reached on June 14 before the ECB's emergency meeting on June 15 to address the widening spreads.

USD/JPY fell 0.4% due to falling Treasury-JGB yield spreads, while the yen outperformed the dollar as a haven amid economic and political uncertainty from China to Europe to the U.S.

The key 2-year Treasury-JGB yield fell 10bp from Wednesday's close even after the BoJ reaffirmed its ultra-loose monetary policy despite Japanese inflation creeping above the 2% target .

USD/JPY probed 10-DMA and tenkan props at 137.78/68. With U.S. data missing forecasts with greater regularity and amplitude, USD/JPY pricing is likely to become more data dependent as markets refine Fed hiking bets .

USD/JPY's recent uptrend remains intact as long as it avoids closing below the 21-DMA at 136.70.

Sterling fell 0.05% after swinging in a 1.1891-1.2004 range, losing a brief post-ECB rally as UK has its own inflation, growth and political worries with the Fed still seen outpacing the BoE with rate hikes for now .

The dollar was relatively flat against most other currencies, while bitcoin and ether softened amid a more risk-off backdrop.

Investors will scour Friday's global PMI reports for signs of slowing global growth.

