BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Draghi hope helps EUR/USD hold 1.20

EUR/USD's failure to benefit from upbeat news should worry longs

Case for dollar gains vs yen builds even with overbought signals

Dollar runs into resistance, but ADP, ISM limit dips

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Wednesday but failed to push EUR/USD below options-linked support at 1.2000 as euro-positive Italian political developments offset forecast-beating U.S. ADP and ISM services reports.

Though further dollar gains are still seen likely, news that former ECB President Mario Draghi would try to form a new Italian government helped EUR/USD cling to 1.20 support.

Markets disregarded an unexpectedly rapid rebound in euro zone inflation that was skewed by taxes. The euro also failed to benefit after BTP yields fell and 10-year Bund yields rose on the Draghi news .

Broader macro focus remained on U.S. economic outperformance versus Europe, particularly with the euro zone lagging in COVID vaccinations.

President Joe Biden said he would consider tighter limits on who gets $1,400 direct payments under his COVID-19 relief plan but not the size of the checks , but U.S. fiscal stimulus expectations remain high.

After falling below trendline support from May and closing below the 38.2% Fibo of the November-to-January rise, EUR/USD remains vulnerable to further losses with the 50% and 61.8% Fibos at 1.1975 and 1.1887, the latter by an ABC measured objective off the Jan. 6 and 22 highs.

Hefty short dollar spec short positions also remain a EUR/USD hindrance, but the market's inability to push the dollar index through its 38.2% Fibo of the September-January drop at 91.32 slowed the U.S. currency's advance.

USD/JPY slowed the rapid reversal of its pandemic downtrend in the face of short-term overbought conditions and first day in five without a new high.

Additional dollar gains are expected to follow any USD/JPY consolidation or mean reversion trading. Bullish reversals from January's outside-up and bullish engulfing monthly chart patterns reinforce the blistering breakout above the down trend-line from March's pandemic peak, with 106.08 the next Fibo objective.

Japan's contracting service sector , BOJ talk about rate cuts and bulky spec USD/JPY shorts accumulated below 105 make any pullbacks buying opportunities.

GBP/USD again found support by its 30-day moving average at 1.3622 but was at risk of failing for the first week in five to make new trend highs.

AUD/USD steadied after probing the pivotal 55-DMA, at 0.7576, on Tuesday after the RBA took a dovish tack this week .

Emerging markets were mixed. Ethereum surged to record highs -- out-pacing Bitcoin -- as investors eye its upcoming CME trading debut.

Other than the BOE meeting and U.S. jobless claims, Thursday is light on event risks, with the focus already shifting to Friday's employment report after the ADP beat today.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

