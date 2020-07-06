BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar's shallow ISM bounce leaves EUR/USD eyeing June highs

July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar nursed its losses in U.S. trade on Monday, securing only modest respite from an unexpectedly strong rebound in ISM non-manufacturing data that probably won't prevent a test of EUR/USD's June highs, though sterling struggled to remain positive on the day .

USD/CNY' 0.7% drop toward its previously pivotal 7.0 level remained a salient feature of the dollar's losses, which were prompted by improving risk appetite, especially after the 5.7% CSI300 surge.

While the ISM report may have marginally diminished the case for shorting the U.S. currency, the dollar's large earlier losses had also left it a bit oversold and primed for an intraday bounce against the non-haven currencies.

EUR/USD’s 1.13455 EBS high ran into offers ahead of the June 23 and 16 rebound peaks and ISM-induced profit-taking on dollar shorts, as traders briefly paused to ponder whether a spate of good U.S. economic news would benefit euro zone exporters and the global pandemic recovery more than U.S. investments, including safe-haven Treasuries.

EUR/USD technicals have become more bullish this month after the pullback from last month’s 1.14225 EBS high held key Fibo and 30-day moving average support, increasing the likelihood of a return to June’s peak.

Surging COVID-19 cases in numerous U.S. states -- versus relatively low and fairly stable case levels in the euro zone and China -- have raised questions about the durability of the run of better-than-forecast U.S. data, but extreme monetary and fiscal stimulus is limiting financial risk broadly, dimming safe-haven dollar demand.

USD/JPY’s fleeting bounce on the ISM news was followed by new session lows that slipped below Thursday’s U.S. jobs-day pullback low of 107.34 and the cloud base and tankan at 107.28 , with its historically positive correlation with risk-taking in tatters.

USD/JPY is also perhaps pricing lingering U.S.-China relations risks that have boosted the haven yen in the past.

GBP/USD was only marginally higher after its post-ISM setback trimmed earlier risk-on gains, which is fairly impressive given the increasingly precarious Brexit situation that banking lobby AFME warned needed settling by September to avert major disruptions in financial services , that being only one of many worries regarding a chaotic Brexit .

That was offset somewhat by a potential fiscal stimulus increase by the British government .

AUD/USD held gains before Tuesday's RBA meeting, in line with the risk-on-inspired dollar slide, as little change was expected versus the previous meeting .

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

