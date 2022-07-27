BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar sold on Fed announcement, hit harder by Powell presser

July 27 (Reuters) - Dollar fell after Fed's expected 75bp rate hike and view that ongoing increases will be appropriate, but its acknowledgement of recent softening of spending and production indicators wasn't enough to keep stale EUR/USD shorts and broader dollar longs from cutting trades.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell initially sounded more hawkish, but his data-dependence dragged Treasury yields and the dollar lower .

The dollar was modestly higher before the Fed meeting and after mixed U.S. data that further bear flattened the Treasury yield curve, but gains were mostly due to ongoing worries about euro zone energy insecurity and peripheral debt sustainability , as the ECB begins hiking rates and German consumer sentiment plunges to record lows .

Treasury yields and the dollar fell sharply after the Fed events.

The dollar began the NorAm session on the back foot due to waning demand for the U.S. currency as a haven amid firmer equity prices -- which rallied more on post-Fed Treasury yield drops. There also some relief astronomically high natural gas prices backed off this week's peaks.

EUR/USD made a six-day low and breached the 1.0100 before rebounding briskly to gain 0.88% as 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads firmed further after the Fed.

That yield support was somewhat subverted by 10-year BTP-bund yield spreads rising almost to June's peak; a peak that forced the ECB to develop its TPI anti-fragmentation plan it announced at the July 21 meeting, but the main focus is on Treasury yields and the Fed.

USD/JPY rallied above the 21-day moving average to 137.425 on EBS before sliding back below it for a 0.4% loss after the Fed-led sell-off in Treasury yields.

Sterling gained over 1% and is now well above the 50% Fibo resistance at 1.2083 it had struggled to get much past this week. The 55-DMA and cloud base by 1.2244 could be in play next.

Thursday features U.S. Q2 GDP, core PCE and jobless claims. Wednesday's data raised Q2 GDP estimates . That, after JP Morgan forecast a euro zone recession .

