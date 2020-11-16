BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar sheds vaccine gains vs euro and yen

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar, for the second Monday in a row, began U.S. trading well bid on very promising COVID-19 vaccine news, this time from Moderna , as negatively yielding and haven currencies, particularly the yen and euro, fell amid the initial risk acceptance response.

But, as with last Monday's market responses, today's proved short-lived and the dollar fell back, threatening to settle about flat on the day.

Moderna's vaccine, pending approval, showed an astounding 94.5% efficacy rate, but perhaps more important is that it is far easier to transport and distribute than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine the markets reacted to last week.

But as with last week, the question is how much damage will the pandemic cause before it is brought under control via vaccinations.

With the U.S. and Europe battling third and second coronavirus waves, neither the Fed nor the ECB will be rushing to normalize policy.

Tuesday's U.S. retail sales and industrial production reports will be watched for any signs the economic recovery was losing momentum as pandemic restrictions increase and fiscal relief recedes. This in the wake of Friday's weak University of Michigan consumer sentiment and today's soft November Empire indexes .

EUR/USD found support at the daily cloud top after using the base as support last week. But the price action shows indecision as the ECB frets about EUR/USD gains and a double-dip recession and the EU's 750 bln euro relief plan is threatened by Polish and Hungarian blocks to the 2021-2017 budget .

USD/JPY popped up to 105.135 on EBS in response to the Moderna news before tumbling back toward the day's 104.365 low.

Last week's rally on the Pfizer vaccine failed to clear the downtrend line from March's pandemic peak and other nearby hurdles, likely making traders even more willing to use today's rally as a selling opportunity.

They did so just ahead of Friday's 105.15 high, but a close below 104.43, the tenkan and 50% Fibo of the recent 103.18-5.68 rebound, is needed to induce a further retracement away from big 105 expiries through Thursday.

Sterling shed overnight gains as the dwindling timeline for reaching a trade deal with the EU and as-yet no clear indication core differences are close to being resolved make it harder for cable bulls to remain relaxed about no-deal risk .

Cable's 1.3242 session high was capped by the 76.4% Fibo of its Wednesday-Thursday retreat, as the Johnson government deals with defections ahead of a key European leaders meeting on Thursday .

The yuan, aussie and other high-beta currencies did well after strong Chinese data , the release of the RCEP Asian trade deal and the Moderna news.

Oil and copper prices rallied on the improved medium-term outlook, helping linked currencies. The Moderna vaccine's greater portability may also make eventual distribution to emerging markets less difficult, if approved.

