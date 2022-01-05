BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar recovers some early losses after hawkish Fed minutes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its losses on Wednesday after hawkish Fed minutes affirmed policymakers' determination to remove accommodation, lifting Treasury yields and triggering risk aversion that hurt high-beta currencies disproportionately.

Earlier on the dollar had failed to gain much traction from stellar ADP data showing a huge 807k rise in private payrolls .

USD/JPY managed to reverse its early losses after responding to recovering Treasury yields, despite tech and growth stocks sinking amid the prospect of faster Fed hikes and a potentially quicker transition from QE to balance sheet reduction.

The dollar index is at its most technically ripe for a major range breakout since June 2014 , which was the month before the index began its 79.74-100.39 surge to March 2015's major high. Key range breakout points are at 95.54 and 96.938.

EUR/USD gained 0.19% after earlier erasing most of the preceding three days' decline. It may need Friday's non-farm payrolls to at least meet the 400k forecast after huge ADP jobs gain to resume its Fed-ECB policy divergence driven downtrend .

The market is pricing in a 10bp ECB hike by year's end and 80bps of Fed hikes this year.

Sterling gained 0.2%, pulled back from the early short squeeze above the 100-day moving average and daily cloud by the dollar's Fed minutes rebound.

The BoE is priced to hike rates another 15bp at February's meeting and nearly 1% by year's end . Fed funds are priced to rise 80bp this year, with March or April seen starting the rate hike cycle.

Sterling's early gains came regardless of the major ADP beat as U.S. tech stocks dropped versus the FTSE 100 hitting its highest in 11 months. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said further pandemic restrictions wouldn't be deployed, underpinning the pound.

Most commodity-linked currencies gained ground before the Fed as investors shifted toward industrials, highlighted by the DJIA's fresh record high versus further Nasdaq losses, but the derisking broadened after the Fed minutes, hurting the Canadian and Australian dollars and the Mexican peso.

Bitcoin and ether were weighed down by the increased risk-off flows and higher Treasury yields.

The focus now shifts to Thursday's jobless claims and ISM services, then Friday's U.S. employment report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

