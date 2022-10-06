BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar rallies as Europe woes hit sterling, EUR/USD

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied more than 1% on Thursday as sterling led the euro and other currencies in retreat on resurgent UK and European concerns , leaving only the possibility of a shock in Friday's payrolls report to derail the U.S. currency.

OPEC+'s oil output cut added to the angst as Europe charts a difficult course through the winter and beyond without Russian oil and gas.

Above-forecast U.S. jobless claims and rising layoffs failed to deter the dollar since some of the data were seen skewed by hurricane Ian and will not affect Friday's payrolls report.

Fed rate-hike betting also firmed a bit as a chorus of Fed speakers since the last FOMC meeting have hammered home the message that they will tighten policy until inflation is clearly heading toward target.

The dollar also benefited from rising Treasury yields even as rates on gilts and bunds rose faster since it reflects higher European inflation, recession, fiscal and financial market risk premia.

After a recent recovery -- inspired by the BoE's UK gilts intervention -- brought it back to levels that preceded the Fed's Sept. 21 rate hike, EUR/USD resumed its fall.

With the bulk of shorts from the risk-off dive to 0.9528 already likely exited after prices rebounded to parity, the table was set for Wednesday and Thursday's slide.

Further dollar de-risking gains are likely unless Friday's payrolls data are dismal.

For sterling the focus is on how quickly gilts yields surge back toward September's pension related peak and how much the BoE is willing to counter those risks while pursuing its central inflation-fighting policy role via rate hikes and planned quantitative tightening.

USD/JPY got above 145 on rising Treasury yields, but may need help from payrolls and next week's U.S. CPI report to push past MoF intervention fears and the 145.90 September peak.

