BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar off with Treasury yields in pre-payrolls profit-taking

April 1 (Reuters) - Widespread unwinding of popular March trades to start the new month, and ahead of Friday's holiday and U.S. jobs report, gave the beaten-down EUR/USD a boost and its first higher high in eight days.

Reflation trade flows into high-beta and riskier assets, including the S&P 500's fresh record high and clearance of the 4,000 level, weighed on the haven dollar.

EUR/USD gains came after the intraday low held above Wednesday's 1.1704 2021 low, with further buying after mediocre U.S. jobless claims , and after a 37-year high in the ISM manufacturing index failed to stop the rot in Treasury yields .

EUR/USD prices Friday face the downtrend line from February by this week's high and the 10-DMA near 1.1800. Major downside objectives remain by 1.1600 from November and September's lows and the weekly cloud top, but an oversold market is being helped by the notion that the bulk of recovery in Treasury yields may be behind us, along with the last major pricing in of massive U.S. fiscal stimulus. We'll see.

Dire efforts to tame the worsening euro zone pandemic amid a lagging vaccination effort, along with the ECB's stepped up efforts to keep the region's yields -- and the euro -- low remain daunting headwinds for a EUR/USD recovery.

Sterling took advantage of the dollar's retreat in thin pre-holiday trading, again traversing the daily cloud it's been inside since March 24, though still below the falling 21-day moving average at 1.3848 by the week's 1.3847 high .

The drop from February's 1.4240 pandemic peak has allowed daily studies to swing from overbought to oversold with last week's lows, relieving selling pressure. But prices remain below the broken uptrend line across November and December lows that will be at 1.3900 on Friday.

USD/JPY's heavily overbought uptrend finally skipped a beat today , lagging behind the broader dollar positioning setback because the yen also serves as a haven or funding currency.

The pullback in Treasury-JGB yield spreads was a bit more pronounced than for Treasury-Bunds due to the BOJ's action this week to reduce its quantitative easing and yield curve control restrictions. But since JGB yields were fairly stable in Q1 versus sharp rebounds in other major bond yields, there's less impetus for yields to correct lower in line with others.

USD/JPY has compelling technical targets at 112.10/23, but if resistance by 111 can't be overcome following Friday's U.S. jobs report, there could be room for a corrective pullback before taking on the 112+ targets. Especially with specs having this year flipped from a net $6bln short to a net $6bln long USD/JPY, with the longs only established after the vast majority of the 111.71-102.60 pandemic downtrend had been retraced.

A meek China PMI report compared to most others allowed USD/CNH to gain and helped facilitate aussie's break and sell-stop run below its prior March and February lows at 0.7564 ahead of next week's RBA meeting. That meeting is seen reinforcing the bank's view that rate hikes aren't plausible before 2024.

The broader dollar retreat later in the day allowed AUD/USD to erase early losses and post moderate gains.

The focus Friday, for the portion of the market still open and interested, is the U.S. jobs report.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

