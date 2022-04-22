BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar finishes week with a flourish vs euro and pound

April 22 (Reuters) - While EUR/USD sank back toward trend lows and USD/JPY eyed its trend highs, sterling's slide, amid a sour stew of weak UK data, major chart support losses and political uncertainty , suffered the most from dollar gains among the top currencies, with the Fed still in the lead in expected policy tightening.

Friday's poor UK data reinforced the IMF's forecast from Wednesday that British economic growth will slow sharply to the weakest of any major economy next year . That, as BoE Governor Andrew Bailey claimed the BoE can pull off a soft landing for UK economy .

Meanwhile, euro zone April PMI data came in mixed but above forecast , helping to lift ECB rate hike expectations to new highs and 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads by 6bps to their highest since April 14, but that couldn't stop EUR/USD's drop toward April's 1.0758 trend lows.

U.S. ISM data was mixed, with services missing and manufacturing beating .

The euro's case wasn't helped by a Reuters report that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told policymakers to hold back on dissenting views on decisions for several days after meetings .

And Lagarde's comments about H2 policy tightening prospects didn't add much to Friday's existing surge in rate hike expectations, now priced at nearly 90bps and a year-end implied rate near 30bps.

This week's 30bp rise in 2-year bund yields to almost 0.3%, on top of the Fed, BoE and other rate hike pricing jumps this week, triggered risk-off flows that favor the haven dollar and Treasuries, especially with the 10-year yield near to 3% versus 0.97% for Bunds and JGB yields capped at 25bps by the BOJ.

Adding to risk aversion is this week's 2.3% USD/CNH surge to its highest in a year, amid Chinese growth concerns and the ongoing war in Ukraine .

EUR/USD was down 0.4%, with the current 1.0771 low on EBS just above April's 1.0758 trend low, with word Germany will cut its 2022 growth forecast to 2.2% from 3.6% the latest weight on prices . Earlier Friday the Bundesbank warned German GDP could shrink 2% this year if the war in Ukraine escalates .

Sterling was down 1.5% after the dam of support by 1.3000 gave way early in the day . Ahead of the week's close, prices are probing the 50% Fibo of 2020-21's recovery at 1.2831, a close below which would next target 1.2729, a Fibo-projection off January's major top.

USD/JPY was up 0.15% after spiking briefly above 1.2900 as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments Friday confirmed there's no need for tightening policy, leaving this week's 20-year peak at 129.43 back in play .

Safe-haven dollar buying, falling commodities and ongoing Chinese growth concerns sent AUD/USD and NZD/USD down 1.7% and 1.66%, respectively.

USD/CAD gained 1%, with above forecast Canadian retail sales and March PPI's 4% m/m surge the biggest in 66 years keeping further BOC rates hikes at 205bps, for a year-end level just above 3%, slightly above the Fed's year-end pricing.

EM and high-beta currencies were broadly lower, and risk-off flows also weighed on bitcoin and ether, as did fresh concerns about the uptrend in hacking and theft in the space.

Next week's U.S. calendar is light on first-tier reports until Thursday's Q1 GDP and core CPI reports.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

