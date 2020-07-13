BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar dusted by euro in risk-on markets

June 22 (Reuters) - Euro leaves the dollar and yen in the risk-on dust ahead of major ECB , EU and U.S. data event risks Thursday and Friday.

EUR/USD reached its highest since June 11, the day after its 1.1422 post-pandemic peak, with the dollar again on the back foot, losing more of its haven attraction and sold to fund pandemic recovery trades in Europe and Asia, where the impact of the pandemic has greatly diminished compared to fairly routine reports of record case rates in the States.

The euro has benefited from hopes the EU’s July 17-18 long-term budget and pandemic recovery plan summit will be productive, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel was careful today to not raise expectations too much . The hope among euro bulls is that there will at least be a clearer path to passage of a more mutualised regional funding plan due to the still precarious longer-term situation in Italy and other peripheral economies that could threaten unity if not dealt with effectively.

There is also hope that the mooted 750bln EUR recovery plan would bolster the supranational euro debt market and increase demand for the euro overall.

EUR/USD is bumping into its upper 30-day Bolli band, an obstacle, along with June’s high, that might need help being overcome from this week’s key macro event risks.

Equity market gains were widespread, driving key FX risk gauges EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY 0.9% and 0.4% higher, while USD/JPY trailed behind given the drag from the weak dollar.

USD/JPY needs a close above the 21-day moving average at 107.23 and a breakout above assorted tech hurdles by 107.40 to shake off the downtrend since the July 1 rebound high. Little further easing indications are expected from the BOJ at Wednesday’s meeting.

GBP/USD has gone flat since last Thursday’s 1.2668 July recovery high, losing traction amid today’s risk-on flows, perhaps as the government starts prepping the country for the end of transition and Brexit, with nothing tangible from trade talks with the EU thus far .

Commodity currencies were mostly firmer, led by industrial metals, but emerging market currencies were dampened by S&P slashing its EM forecasts .

Dallas Fed President Kaplan’s comments this afternoon remained sobering; need for more help from Fed, fiscal policy .

China June trade data out tonight. U.S. CPI out Tuesday, though Thursday’s retail sales, weekly claims and June Philly Fed will be more important.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.