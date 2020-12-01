BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar dumped as risk rally fuels EUR/USD breakout

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Tuesday, taking a particularly harsh beating from the euro, which hit 2-1/2-year highs as brightening prospects for U.S. fiscal relief and Fed accommodation sent funds flowing out of safe havens.

EUR/USD surged above the trend-line stretching down from 2011 highs, knocking out its September high it at 1.2014. Beyond its 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 slide at 1.2103 focus shifts to 2018's 1.2556 peak on EBS .

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin testified on the need for fiscal support while a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a months-long deadlock over additional support .

Ten-year Treasury yields rose nearly 10 basis points on the improved prospect of fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500, which the dollar is negatively correlated to, soared to record highs, helped by another dose of COVID-19 vaccine optimism .

The struggling dollar index could fall nearly 4% to its 2018 low and key Fibo support at 88.25 .

European PMIs attracted little attention, though UK factories recorded their fastest growth in almost three years , which helped sterling even though stockpiling ahead of the year-end Brexit deadline may have flattered the data.

Sterling surpassed the downtrend line dating back to 2008's peak at 1.3414 . The 2019 high at 1.3516 is the next major hurdle, with the 1.4300s medium-term targets if Brexit negotiators live up to optimistic reports .

USD/JPY, a currency pair of two safe havens, was subdued after starting its fourth week of higher lows and reverting to the middle of November's 103.18-5.68 range at 104.43. It should close above last week's 104.76 EBS high to tip yet another attempt to disrupt the downtrend begun in March.

AUD/USD's advance was stalled just shy of September's 74.13 peak for the year after the RBA reaffirmed its dovishness . The aussie has failed to derive the full benefit of China's recovery due to widening Chinese tariffs on Australian goods .

U.S. November manufacturing ISM activity and new orders indexes backed off from their highest since 2018 and nearly 17 years, respectively, with the employment index breaking below 50 at 48.4 vs 53.2 in October as pandemic conditions worsened .

Wednesday's focus will be on Brexit talks, U.S. ADP, the Fed's beige book and Powell and Mnuchin's second day on Capitol Hill.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

