BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar dive vs euro, yen is by big pivot points pre-key U.S. data

Aug 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's rebound following a 19% plunge from 2021's pandemic peak to last month's trough is again up by key resistance that capped last month's initial recovery, as USD/JPY probes key props by its post-June Fed meeting lows, with a bigger dollar reversal in the balance going into key U.S. ISM services data Wednesday and Friday's jobs report.

Because USD/JPY's 38% advance from its initial pandemic plunge was twice as big as the EUR/USD's fall, USD/JPY has led the most recent leg of the dollar's broader slide.

Today's U.S. ISM manufacturing and construction spending bolstered the market view that the pandemic recovery is waning, along with supply shortages and inflation.

That is keeping expectations of further Fed hikes chastened, with less than a full percent increase seen before fed funds peak by 3.3% at the turn of the year, as back-to-back 75bp rate hikes in June and July helped get the Fed caught up.

But, euro zone data has been dreary , particularly Germany's, with its June retail sales down 1.6% m/m and 8.8% in real terms, its worst slump since 1994 . That, as the war in Ukraine and a potential natural gas shortage into winter persist.

As for the ECB, the market's torn between pricing a second 50bp hike and a 25bp one for September, with the depo rate seen peaking early next year near 1%.

EUR/USD was up 0.35% Monday after running into 30-day moving average and 38.2% and 50% Fibo hurdles at 1.0271-84, by July 21's 1.0279 rebound high on EBS . Today's low at 1.0195 was the first above the 21-DMA early June.

Though 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads were 3bp lower and 21-bp below the July 21 high, 10-year BTP-bund yield spreads have extended to 21bp their fall from last week's highs, showing less fragmentation anxiety to weigh on the euro.

Sterling gained 0.7% and cleared its 55-DMA, last at 1.2241, for the first time since February. It also used the cleared downtrend line from February as support by the 1.2165 session low.

Convergence between Fed and BOE rate views and the broader unwinding of dollar longs has underpinned , as has slightly firmer UK versus euro zone data.

USD/JPY continued its post-July Fed meeting plunge, losing about 1% to start the week after hitting a 131.60 low on EBS that held just above the post-June Fed meeting lows at 131.49, May's 131.35 post-Fed meeting high and the 61.8% Fibo of the May-July rise at 131.34, all by the rising daily cloud base .

With daily RSIs now oversold and key ISM services on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday, a pause in the plunge is possible. But an eventually break below the key supports noted above could see supports in the 126-127 range eventually reached.

The RBA-supported Australian dollar posted a solid 0.4% gain ahead of Tuesday central bank meeting , while the offshore yuan fell 0.46% against the dollar amid increasing Chinese economic growth concerns , overlaid with geopolitical angst regarding its threats toward Taiwan and the U.S. ahead of a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi .

Bitcoin and ether had moderate losses, and have only been able to recover a fraction of losses from earlier this year when central banks hiking rates crushed risk acceptance.

Tuesday features the JOLTS report for June, with another modest drop in still massive job openings versus job seekers expected.

Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing will be watched for the durability of the shift from strong goods demand during the pandemic peaks to services during the pandemic lull.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

