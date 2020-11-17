BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar dented by data, pandemic and expected Fed easing

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Weak U.S. retail sales , worries about pandemic damage before vaccines become widely available, dwindling hopes for a U.S. relief bill before the Jan. 20 inauguration and increasing expectations of Fed easing left the dollar listless.

EUR/USD got up to 1.18935 on EBS after the weak U.S. sales report, but found supply ahead of November's 1.1920 high when the drop in Treasury yields ended, and S&Ps began to recover after probing Monday's lows.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced the speculation in markets that the Fed is more inclined to increase stimulus, particularly if the fiscal support he says is needed doesn't arrive soon enough .

Powell said it was unlikely that the Fed's new framework on inflation will change the global role of the dollar, but structures that underpin the dollar's role must be maintained, including an independent Fed.

EUR/USD rallies are being eyed for further indications IMM specs are using them to lighten up their longs .

Euro traders seem to be sanguine about the ability of EU leaders to work past objections to the 2021-27 budget and recovery fund, with 10-year BTP yields and BTP-Bund yield spreads sinking to new multi-year lows .

Sterling again remained undaunted by the potential for the EU and UK not to reach a last-minute trade deal. Though both sides say major compromises are needed, neither seems willing to bend .

The pound's 1.3272 high leaves just last week's vaccine risk-on peak at 1.3322 to clear before September's 1.3481 post-pandemic peak.

Sterling's long-term pandemic prognosis has improved with promising vaccine announcements this week and last week , but like others in Europe and the Americas, it faces major challenges over the coming months.

The 10-day moving average and daily tenkan have taken turns supporting cable prices since last Thursday and are now at 1.3172/26.

The haven yen, with its relatively high real JGB yields and positive current account profile versus the dollar got USD/JPY below the tenkan and 50% Fibo of the recent 103.18-5.68 risk-on rebound at 104.43, a close below which will maintain further retracement pressure.

Prices also pierced the 61.8% Fibo at 104.135 with a 104.075 EBS low after the weak U.S. retail sales report. But reports of sizeable 104 barrier defenses staved off further losses, as did the rebound in S&Ps that sapped the haven yen of some demand.

The broken tenkan and kijun at 104.43/46 and the 21-day moving average at 104.66 are now resistance after last week's failed rallies above the cloud and ahead of the downtrend line from March's pandemic peak.

The 76.4% Fibo and Nov. 6 high at 103.77/76 are next if 104 barriers are broken.

USD/CNH made new 2+ year lows, but that didn't help the aussie or most other commodity currencies.

Oil and metals were lower amid pandemic demand worries and as OPEC+ tries to figure out what to do with an output agreement that was set to lift production by 2 mln bpd in January .

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.