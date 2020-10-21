BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar breakdown leads EUR/USD to 5-wk high, sterling surge

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled on Wednesday as optimism about potential U.S. pandemic relief spending increased the allure of other major currencies, while sterling rocketed higher after Britain agreed to resume Brexit talks.

The selloff sent the dollar to 7-week lows and closer to crucial long-term supports after breaking key levels near 93 overnight.

Resurgent pound and yen gains were catching up to the existing EUR/USD uptrend, all of which have benefited from U.S. coronavirus relief expectations, negative real Treasury yields and global reflation trades funded with cheap dollars.

The Brexit-talks news produced the biggest day of sterling gains since March , leaving GBP/USD up roughly 1.6% after probing just past the 61.8% Fibo of September's slide at 1.3173 and Sept. 7 breakdown day's high there.

Gains accelerated after GBP/USD cleared October's prior high by the 50% Fibo and cloud top . A close above 1.3173 would open the door to retesting the 1.3481 Sept. 1 peak.

EUR/USD cleared its daily cloud top and prior October highs, but was slowed by EUR/GBP's dive on Brexit optimism.

EUR/USD breached its 61.8% Fibo of the 1.2014-1.16125 September slide on EBS at 1.1861. A close above it would shift the focus to the Sept. 10 spike high and 76.4% Fibo at 1.1917/19, as well as this year's 1.2014 peak.

The yen rose nearly 1% against the dollar, swept up in dollar selling.

USD/JPY broke below last week and October's lows at 105.04/4.95, slicing below the 76.4% Fibo of the September-October rebound at 104.50, where 2 bln of expiries are set for Friday, following Thursday's presidential debate .

Further U.S. pandemic relief spending would increase the risk that real Treasury-JGB yield spreads become even more negative.

The Fed's beige book showed varying effects the pandemic is having on the economic recovery , with enough downside risks to keep the Fed calling for more fiscal support.

September and July USD/JPY lows at 104.00/195 on EBS are the last nearby support ahead of a 161.8% Fibo-projected low at 130.31 by the March 12 pullback low at 103.10.

Verbal intervention by Japanese officials is likely before any retest of the pandemic spike low at 101.18.

AUD/USD rebounded farther away from Tuesday's dip toward September's low, helped by USD/CNY's break below last year's lows.

Gains in other commodity-linked currencies were less impressive because of sharply lower oil prices .

U.S. jobless claims, the presidential debate and PMIs remain this week's event risks.

