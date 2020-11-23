BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar back from the brink vs euro after PMI surprise

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was running out of squirming room in early trading after AstraZeneca added its COVID-19 vaccine to a growing list of apparently highly effective agents. The news lifted risk-on flows funded with cheap dollars, but surprisingly strong U.S. Markit PMIs sparked a broad dollar rebound.

That rebound came as EUR/USD was fast approaching November's 1.1920 high despite a mostly expected setback in euro zone PMIs . Euro tumbled from 1.1906 to 1.17995 on EBS before then rebounding toward the middle of the day's range .

EUR/USD's positive correlation to S&Ps since the pandemic began briefly flipped to negative in the immediate risk-on stock market and dollar responses to the PMI report, but has returned to positive as S&Ps and EUR/USD recover.

Clouding the risk-on mood were reminders from the NY Fed about the big challenges the economic recovery still faces and a push from the outgoing Trump administration for more aggressive and coordinated action against Beijing .

The dollar index had broken November's lows before the PMI-driven rebound from 92.01 and ahead of this year's key 91.73 low.

Sterling, which has also been positively correlated to S&Ps, topped at 1.3396, not far from August's 1.3481 pandemic peak and 2019's 1.3516 high. The high was made largely on the back of dollar weakness, but UK PMI data beat forecasts and the market remains largely convinced that a no-deal Brexit will be averted .

Buyers were found ahead of Friday's 1.3249 low, with a rebound off the 1.3265 session trough pushing it back above 1.33, a level it hasn't closed above since Sep. 2.

USD/JPY's four-day lows just above last week's 103.655 EBS trough provided the base for the PMI-driven spike up to 104.635 this morning. That high stopped just shy of the tenkan and 50% Fibo of the 105.685-3.655 Nov. 11-18 slide at 104.67 .

A close above 104.67 is needed to increase the risk of yet another attempt to reverse the downtrend from March's pandemic peak. All the major technical guideposts of that downtrend will converge on the daily cloud top by 105.53 on Wednesday.

Because of the U.S. holiday Thursday, the weekly jobless claims data will be released Wednesday, along with other potentially market-moving data, perhaps providing a catalyst for the markets in somewhat thinned liquidity.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

