BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar and Treasury yield gains on data trimmed by Fed's Daly

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied after U.S. ISM services and factory orders beat forecasts, reinforcing hawkish Fed comments since Tuesday, but San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's endorsement of a smaller 50bp September hike and a 3.4% year-end Fed funds rate trimmed dollar gains.

Though the ISM services data showed better-than-expected demand, its prices paid index fell to a less drastically inflationary 72.3 reading from 80.1 in June. That followed the ISM manufacturing prices paid index drop to 60 from 78.5.

Those readings, although far above the breakeven 50 level, mostly reflect the retreat in energy and other commodity prices, rather than a broader disinflation trend.

The Fed has two mandates: price stability and full employment. With inflation at its highest since 1981 and the current 3.6% jobless rate close to its lowest since 1968-69's 3.4% troughs, the Fed and markets are trying to reconcile how high rates must rise to tame inflation and how high the jobless rate would likely be as a result. No easy task.

EUR/USD was down 0.1% after recovering from its 1.0123 EBS low Wednesday. A bigger than expected drop in euro zone retail sales weighed , but bund yields rebounded sharply in a correction of the collapse in yields from June's peaks and in a partial catch-up to much higher Treasury yields.

BTP-bund yields spreads fell further as the latest ECB PEPP data showed it being used to defend against fragmentation risk.

USD/JPY gained 0.7%, getting the most lift from rebounding Treasury yields due to the near stasis of BOJ-constrained JGB yields.

The rebound from Tuesday's oversold low at key Fibo and 100-DMA support was also boosted by broader weakening of demand for the haven yen, with risk-taking improving and the Nasdaq at its highest since May 5.

Wednesday's 134.55 EBS high stopped shy of the 50-day moving average at 134.61 due to the pullback in Treasury yields on Daly's comments. Focus is now on Friday's employment data that the Fed has been citing as a cushion against further rate hikes.

Sterling fell 0.22% after coming off its 1.2100 Wednesday low just below the 10-DMA and daily tenkan props, still reacting to Fed hikes seen lasting longer than before this week's mostly hawkish Fed speakers . Sterling traders await the BoE Thursday, seen hiking rates another 50bps.

The Australian and Canadian dollars gained about 0.25% vs the U.S. dollar, with higher beta currencies generally up amid the risk-on flows.

Bitcoin and ether were also helped by higher stocks and seemed less put off by the battle to regulate cryptos in Washington. Having less worry about a lack of oversight might actually help the sector if handled reasonably well.

Thursday's jobless claims data will likely see more interest than the trade balance data, but Friday's jobs report is the main event risk due to its more direct linkage to Fed policy.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

