BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Brexit-inspired risk aversion hits EUR/USD

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The dollar and yen rose broadly on Friday, propelled by risk aversion as familiar market anxieties over Brexit, the pandemic and U.S. fiscal aid intensified.

The risk re-think led EUR/USD to consolidate its recent breakout above long-term resistance, but its losses were relatively mild compared to sterling, which took the biggest beating as the latest in a series of Brexit deadlines loomed on Sunday.

With the yen taking the lead among safe-haven currencies, GBP/JPY's roughly .75% slide captured the day's Brexit-bedeviled mood. The yen tends to be more sensitive to risk, and BOJ-corralled JGB yields barely move while others fall.

GBP/USD fell as far as 1.3135 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was very likely that the UK would leave the EU without an agreement , but it found support by the 55-day moving average, as well as the Nov. 12 pullback low and 50% Fibo of the September-December rise at 1.3108.

Cable rebounded above Monday's 1.3225 spike low after somewhat hopeful comments from Irish and German government officials.

Sterling weakness is being reinforced by the expectation the BOE will have to take rates negative soon if the economy suffers the added hit of a no-deal Brexit.

EUR/USD found support in its pullback from the 1.2177 trend high by the rising 10-day moving average .

Its 2018 highs at 1.2556 and nearby multi-year Fibos remain the medium-term targets.

Though recently supported by encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news, USD/JPY tracked sliding Treasury-JGB yield spreads lower as record U.S. death tolls and relief bill concerns unnerved investors.

USD/JPY's five-week basing pattern within the broader downtrend since March is in jeopardy as it nears the 5-week range low at 103.655 on EBS after Thursday's bearish rejection from the daily cloud base resoundingly ended the run of five higher daily lows.

The day's risk-off tone limited AUD/USD's rise to new 2-plus-year highs above the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 slide at 0.7516 .

Higher beta and non-Asian emerging markets currencies were mostly weaker compared to the roughly flat AUD/USD and USD/CNH sessions.

U.S. PPI and Michigan sentiment were glossed over given the broader macro issues at hand.

Beyond the ongoing Brexit and U.S. relief bill vigils, the focus next week will be on global December PMIs, U.S. retail sales, as well as the Fed and BOE meetings.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

