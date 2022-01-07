BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Biggest EUR/USD gain in a month on quirky NFP miss

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday after disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls came in at half the markets' expectations , even as much of the accompanying jobs data proved robust and inflationary enough to force 10-year Treasury yields above key resistance.

The modest 199k payrolls increase wrong-footed markets after ADP's 807k increase reported on Wednesday, but were more in line with the ISM services employment index slip to 54.9 from 56.5 and concerns about Omicron-related headwinds.

Five- and 10-year Treasury yields marginally breached key 200-week moving average hurdles, but there was little change in Fed rate hike pricing for this year, set to begin in March or May.

EUR/USD was up 0.54% and closing in on last Friday's 1.13865 high on EBS by the Nov. 30 recovery range high, shrugging off lower Bund-Treasury yield spreads.

Euro zone inflation posted a record high 5% in December, but European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said he expects price growth to fall this year, though remain above the central bank's 2% target over the longer-term .

Aside from December's range highs, EUR/USD faces falling cloud cover and the 38.2% Fibo of the October-November drop at 1.1379 as on-close pivot points ahead of the 50% Fibo and upcoming cloud top at 1.1439.

Sterling gained 0.4% and is back above the 100-DMA and 61.8% and 38.2% Fibos at 1.3577, ignoring softer stocks and weaker 10-year Gilt-Treasury yield spreads.

As the BoE has already begun raising rates and is priced to hike steadily throughout the year, while the Fed is seen holding off until March, sterling enjoys a bird-in-hand policy advantage .

USD/JPY fell 0.24% as the rates and risk-sensitive pair hewed to the broader dollar seller theme with an assist from still wobbly stocks.

So far, though, prices remain above 2021's 115.525 high and nearby daily tenkan, as overbought daily, weekly and monthly RSIs are dealt with.

A close below 115.50 would suggest risk of a broader retracement to 115.00, assuming next week's U.S. data fail to revive the uptrend.

USD/CAD fell 0.7% with the help of Canadian jobs data beating forecast in contrast to the payrolls miss, though prices remain above the pivotal 100-DMA by last Friday's 1.2620 correction low. Commodity currencies broadly did well.

Bitcoin and ether were down about 3.5% and 6.5%, respectively, at their lowest in three and four months, respectively.

Testing the dollar's pandemic recovery next week are U.S. CPI and retail sales.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

