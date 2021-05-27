US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US rate complex, Fed risk trouble EUR/USD investors

EUR/USD rebounded on Thursday after falling to a three-session low beneath the 10-day moving average, but the rally off the March 31 low remains under threat from the U.S. rate complex and views about possible Fed policy adjustments.

Data showing U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest since mid-March 2020 could fuel concerns about reduction of monetary stimulus.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reinforced those perceptions, saying the labor market is tighter than the employment level suggests and that policy makers should keep in mind that labor market supply could increase less than expected .

The data and Kaplan's comments help to underpin U.S. interest rates, giving leaving dollar pause. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR rallied near 1.62% while December 2022 eurodollars EDZ2 fell sharply away from resistance near 99.64.

EUR/USD was just above the trend line off the March 31 low and key support near 1.2150. EUR/USD bulls need those supports to hold if they expect the longer-term bull trend to resume.

Should those supports break, recently established EUR/USD longs may be exited. The possibility EUR/USD sinks towards 1.2000 and the 200-DMA would then increase.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fJ6FeU

